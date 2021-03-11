Bellevue will feel right at home during NAIA men's basketball tournament in Omaha

Bellevue won’t be playing in its own gym for the opening round of the NAIA tournament, but it will feel almost like home for the Bruins.

They will make the 15-minute drive from the Lozier Athletic Center to Sokol Arena to play Jamestown (N.D.) on Friday at 2 p.m. during the first day of the NAIA tourney.

“I think it’s always better to sleep in your own beds instead of a hotel bed. It’s nice having access to our trainers and our gym. It’s less travel and less preparations. We can just focus on Jamestown,” Bellevue coach Lucas Gabriel said. “And you figure you’re going to have more fans.”

Bellevue is in the national tournament thanks to winning its league tournament in its home gym. Gabriel said the Bruins struggled mostly on the defensive end in the nonconference as their record was 6-9 at Christmas.

Since then, they’re 14-4, and in the league tournament, they allowed an average of 57.3 points in three games.

“We felt our team faced a lot of adversity this year,” said Gabriel, who added that most of the team, including himself, contracted COVID in September. “We felt we stuck together and kept on working. You got to love that the guys kept believing. ... Once it started to click, it clicked.”