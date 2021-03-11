Bellevue will feel right at home during NAIA men's basketball tournament in Omaha

Bellevue won’t be playing in its own gym for the opening round of the NAIA tournament, but it will feel almost like home for the Bruins.
They will make the 15-minute drive from the Lozier Athletic Center to Sokol Arena to play Jamestown (N.D.) on Friday at 2 p.m. during the first day of the NAIA tourney.
“I think it’s always better to sleep in your own beds instead of a hotel bed. It’s nice having access to our trainers and our gym. It’s less travel and less preparations. We can just focus on Jamestown,” Bellevue coach Lucas Gabriel said. “And you figure you’re going to have more fans.”
Bellevue is in the national tournament thanks to winning its league tournament in its home gym. Gabriel said the Bruins struggled mostly on the defensive end in the nonconference as their record was 6-9 at Christmas.
Since then, they’re 14-4, and in the league tournament, they allowed an average of 57.3 points in three games.
“We felt our team faced a lot of adversity this year,” said Gabriel, who added that most of the team, including himself, contracted COVID in September. “We felt we stuck together and kept on working. You got to love that the guys kept believing. ... Once it started to click, it clicked.”
Bellevue once again has been led by guard Jemeil King, a second-team All-American last season. He averages a team-best 14.4 points and 3.3 assists this season.
“Jemeil is a fun player to coach because he does things you can’t coach,” Gabriel said. “He’s a great shotmaker, and when he gets going, we’re always going to have a chance to beat anybody.”
Gabriel knows Friday the Bruins must slow 6-foot-9 sophomore Mason Walters, who was the GPAC player of the year. He averages 21.7 points and 12.1 rebounds and leads the NAIA in double-doubles with 21.
“He definitely makes you nervous as a coach, but we have good players, too, and I think we have guys to match up with him,” Gabriel said.
The Bellevue-Jamestown winner will play LSU-Shreveport (16-1) Saturday at 2 p.m., with the winner of that game advancing to the NAIA tournament final site in Kansas City.
In all, there will be four games — two women’s, two men’s — both Friday and Saturday at Sokol Arena. Tickets are still available to the public for this weekend's games. Get more information at omahasports.org/naia-omaha.
This is the first of a four-year commitment for the NAIA to play opening-round tournament games in Omaha.
In other opening-round sites, the Concordia women will play on Saturday in Park City, Kansas, needing one win to reach the final site at Sioux City.
In other Midlands notes:
Top-ranked UNK looks to win the NCAA Division II wrestling title as the national meet takes place Friday and Saturday in St. Louis. UNK is the only team to qualify all 10 of its wrestlers and nine of them are seeded among the top eight.
The Concordia women’s indoor track team had its best finish in program history at the NAIA meet last Saturday. The Bulldogs placed third as a team as Rachel Battershell (400) and Josie Puelz (pole vault) won individual events.
Doane junior Baagii Boldmaa repeated as national champion at the NAIA wrestling meet last Saturday. Boldmaa finished this season 25-0 at 141 pounds.