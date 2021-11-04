 Skip to main content
Bellevue will host NAIA men's soccer tournament opening rounds at Morrison Stadium
SOCCER

Bellevue will host NAIA men's soccer tournament opening rounds at Morrison Stadium

Bellevue University will be one of 10 host institutions for the NAIA men's soccer tournament opening rounds, the NAIA announced Thursday.

The opening rounds will take place at Creighton's Morrison Stadium. The first round will be Nov. 18 and the second round Nov. 20. That winner will move on to the tournament's final site in Decatur, Alabama.

Bellevue currently is 12-2-2 and ranked ninth in the NAIA poll.

Bellevue has reached the NAIA tournament seven times, all since 2008. In the spring for the 2020-21 season, the Bruins reached the tournament quarterfinals for the first time in program history.​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

