Big-game experience from Keonelei Akana and Kayla Caffey propel Texas to championship

Jerritt Elliott knew Keonilei Akana had ice in her veins.

So as the Texas defensive specialist prepared to serve match point, Elliott leaned over and told Kayla Caffey that he expected Akana would serve up an ace.

A few seconds later, Akana’s serve ricocheted off the Louisville defense and skipped to the floor to seal the national championship for Texas at the CHI Health Center Saturday night.

“She's just been nails all the time. She's tough as nails,” Elliott said. “She hit that serve — to serve that ball in this magnitude of a stage, hit it the way she did, she hit it clean, which is what we always talk about, no spin and a ton of velocity, it’s a lot of pressure.”

Akana said her teammates hyped her up before she entered the match a few points earlier. When checked in, Texas had already fought off one set point from the Cardinals but faced another. The 5-foot-9 sophomore served out the match to cap off a 4-0 run.

“I wouldn't say I was that calm, but I mean, there was a lot going through my head,” Akana said after the match. “Just taking a deep breath and then going through my routine was very helpful for me.”

Akana said she doesn’t remember much after seeing her serve hit the court, but she fell to the floor and began celebrating with her teammates. She walked off the court wearing a Haku lei around her head, along with fellow Hawaiians Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres and Devin Kahahawai.

It might have been a surprise for Akana to serve out a national championship, but to do it for the Longhorns might have been unexpected after she played a large part in ending Texas's season a year ago. Akana recorded seven ace serves and four digs to help Nebraska pull off the upset in the regional final in Austin. However, Akana was one of five newcomers — including four transfers — that played prominent roles for UT this season and helped the Longhorns win the national championship.

Texas’s loss last year to the Huskers illustrated its defensive weaknesses. The Longhorns had more offensive firepower than Nebraska, but NU’s tough serving (nine aces) and outstanding floor defense (59 digs) ended UT’s season on its home court.

In the offseason, Elliott hit the transfer portal to add libero Zoe Fleck, a two-time Pac-12 Libero of the Year and a third-team All-American selection, and Akana, who led Nebraska in aces and was a vital cog in NU’s stout defense. The third piece of Texas’s defensive makeover came from freshman Emma Halter, the No. 21 2022 recruit.

That trio and the other defensive specialists worked together to develop trust and a positive mindset. Elliott said they watched film together and kept smiling through it all.

“We've been able to get more kids into the school on the defensive side. That's been a major focus for us,” he said. “They've obviously added a lot — Kaylei and Zoe, and frankly, Emma — she doesn't know she's a freshman.”

Adding seven new players to a roster can be difficult, no matter the circumstances. However, behind the core of fifth-year senior Logan Eggleston and fourth-year players Asjia O’Neal and Molly Philips, the Longhorns’ culture was established that the other players could join and emulate.

Eggleston said one of the essential parts of that culture is that the program is surrounded by people who want to be at Texas and are committed to each other. She said she looked forward to returning to Texas with her “best friends for life” to celebrate their achievements.

“You can always look each other in the eyes and know that they want it just as much as you, and they want it for you,” said Eggleston, the Most Outstanding player for the 2022 Final Four. “Every single person that came into our program had that mentality and had that just really good spirit about them and it just blended so well together.”

Akana credited the trio of captains — Eggleston, Phillips and Madisen Skinner — for setting the tone with the culture and being amongst the hardest workers on the team.

The Longhorns have plenty of big-game experience on the court that helped prepare them for big matches. For example, Eggleston, O’Neal and Phillips played in the 2020 national title game. On the other side of the net was Skinner, who was then a freshman at Kentucky. Also, Akana and Caffey were instrumental in Nebraska’s national championship match appearance a year ago.

In addition, the Longhorns scheduled tough early in the season and earned wins over top-10 ranked teams like Ohio State, Stanford and Minnesota, setting the tone for the year.

“Even people who haven’t been in national championship matches have played in big matches and have that under their belt,” Caffey said. “Our team is an older team. Almost everyone is a senior, in their fifth year, or in my case, a seventh year. All that experience has helped us.”

Caffey said winning the title made the hectic, last-minute transfer worth it in the end. She said she was grateful for everyone at Texas who helped make Saturday night’s celebration possible.

For Akana, she was glad she could win the national title in front of many friends she made while at Nebraska.

“The whole process and the route that I took just to get here, I think it was a lot,” she said. “I really do appreciate the Husker fans… Just being able to win here in Omaha and being able to still have that family connection, for me and Kayla especially, it was just so special for us and then being able to do that here.”

Photos: Texas faces Louisville for NCAA volleyball national title in Omaha