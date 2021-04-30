Chatelain: Cade Johnson choosing alternate route may pay off in NFL draft

Three, sit out his senior season and prepare for the 2021 draft. It was the loneliest choice and likely required the most self-determination. But Cade doesn't lack drive.

“When you look back at everything from Little League to high school,” Clester said, “the dude has always been the underdog. Most people see a little guy. Cade has always just had the desire to say, somehow, some way, I’m going to find a way to beat you.”

Cade worked out daily with Gibbie Duval at Xplosive Edge. He finished his degree online. On Friday nights, he watched Keagan’s games at Bellevue West.

By sitting out, Johnson placed enormous emphasis on his draft workouts. The Senior Bowl was his major chance to face the best Power Five prospects, the guys he’d watched on TV.

“I was hungry to prove a point, but I didn’t dwell on it or think about it,” Cade said. “I just let it happen.”

And he shined. Scouts hailed his hands, quickness and route running, calling him a “sleeper.” Johnson’s draft grades project him as a mid- to late-round pick.

On Sunday night, he’ll sit down and watch his old SDSU teammates in the FCS quarterfinal on ESPN2. He’s rooting for the Jackrabbits to win a national title.