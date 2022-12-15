Chatelain: College volleyball's hottest underdog put program on the map in loss to Texas

Bevo outlasted the bullfighter. But man, what a fight.

The women of San Diego, whose Torero mascot represents a matador, stormed into their first Midwestern snowstorm Thursday and played like veterans, pressing top-ranked Texas. College volleyball’s hottest underdog couldn’t finish the upset, but USD stirred a whole lot of noise in Omaha.

“I could not be more proud of these girls,” Toreros coach Jennifer Petrie said. “We earned the right to be here and we made a statement.”

The CHI Health Center crowd, despite premature tournament exits from Nebraska and Creighton, showed up and spoke up on behalf of Petrie’s little school of 9,000 students. Prior to this year, San Diego had never advanced past the Sweet 16.

Its season-long fans, numbering about 300, wore matching blue T-shirts proclaiming their school’s postseason motto: “Why Not Us? The cheering section included alumni Addie Picha and four former USD teammates, who flew into Omaha from all over the country. From the third row, they screamed after the Toreros won the first set.

“Every big defensive play,” Picha said, “we all looked at each other like, ‘Holy crap.’ Goosebumps.”

Picha, who twice earned All-America honorable mention at USD (2017-18), wore her blue and white scarf, a SD stamp on her cheek and “I (heart) SD” sunglasses. In her seat lay a black coat she purchased in Omaha.

“It’s freezing!” Picha said.

On paper, this was no place for San Diego. Not against a heavyweight like Texas. Not in the snow globe we experienced Thursday. Hey, volleyball fans, want to slide across 10th Street without skates?! How exhilarating.

“Our hotel is probably six blocks away from here and we all looked like wimps,” Picha said.

But the weather isn’t why those goosebumps kept popping. It was the sight of a mid-major rubbing shoulders with the three-time national champion Longhorns, another sign of volleyball's growth and parity.

“We all randomly teared up throughout the day," said Picha, who now coaches at Gardner-Webb in North Carolina. "We couldn’t believe that we were here. San Diego was finally getting recognized, as they should. It’s almost like an out-of-body experience.”

Petrie built her storybook team around four seniors. They rode a 28-match winning streak into Omaha, the only loss coming back in September against Louisville. The Longhorns were probably too talented.

You know that feeling when you walk out of a building and a 30-mph north wind smacks you in the cheeks? That’s what it feels like to dig a Logan Eggleston kill.

But afterward, Petrie, whom former players liken to a “second mother,” had no regrets. The AVCA national coach of the year shared her team’s tears. Alumni, too.

“This program has been on the precipice,” Picha said. “it just needed one momentous year. This is it.”

As for the weather, well, San Diego can do without it. The Toreros look forward to next year’s Final Four. In sunny Tampa.

“We hope we’re back,” Picha said.

