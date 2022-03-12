Chatelain: Creighton was supposed to have a down season. Instead the Jays adapted

What’s your ceiling? And what’s your floor?

We can measure college basketball programs in several ways, but I like those two. From that perspective, I would argue this 2022 Creighton season is more impressive — and more important — than a year ago. Yes, even if CU loses first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Jays’ Sweet 16 run in 2020-21 represented a critical benchmark for the program, but lots of programs occasionally go that far. Lots of programs compile a special group of players and produce a breakout season or two. Oregon State made last year’s Sweet 16. This winter, the Beavers went 3-28.

The bigger test is what a program does in “down” seasons. This was supposed to be a down season for Creighton. Instead, CU has done what Top-20 programs do.

Reload.

Kansas is elite because its best teams compete for national championships and its worst teams are still ranked in the Top 25. Same for Gonzaga, Villanova, Kentucky, etc. There’s no cycle of competitiveness. It’s one excellent edition after another.

From 2010-20, Creighton made steady progress under Greg McDermott, but it showed flaws, too. McDermott’s best teams didn’t accomplish enough. And the worst teams didn’t make the NCAAs. The past 12 months, by both standards, represented a major step in announcing the Jays’ climb up the college basketball hierarchy. Especially this year.

Nothing against a Sweet 16, but earning a single-digit seed in the NCAA tournament with zero returning starters and a season-ending injury to the Big East freshman of the year?

That’s what the big boys do.

NCAA tournament seeding

In seeding NCAA tournament teams Sunday, I hope the selection committee mostly ignores the silly computer rankings and prioritizes a basic question:

Whom did you beat?

Consider two examples. The San Francisco Dons, according to most bracketologists, will be a 9- or 10-seed in the tournament. That’s largely because they have solid analytics. They scheduled wisely and went 15-1 against Quad 3/Quad 4 opponents.

But these are San Francisco’s best wins: Davidson (neutral), BYU (twice) and Santa Clara (road). Only Davidson will be in the tournament. They had chances, too. Three games against Gonzaga and two against St. Mary’s in the West Coast Conference. They went 0-5.

Creighton, going into Saturday’s Villanova clash, was basically equal to USF in most projections. The Jays went 11-1 against Quad 3/Quad 4 foes. Similar to USF.

But look at the Jays’ quality wins: Villanova (home), Providence (neutral), Connecticut (twice), Marquette (three times).

The comparison is not close. Yet the NET, as of Saturday afternoon, ranked San Francisco 22nd and Creighton 55th. How? I have no idea. The committee should pay more attention to big wins than metrics.

Hansen had Mavs on the brink

Derrin Hansen lost his job last weekend following a 5-25 season at UNO. The native Nebraskan (St. Paul Wildcats) shepherded the Mavs through an exhausting, exhilarating promotion to Division I. He nearly gave UNO an unforgettable taste of March Madness.

I was in Sioux Falls March 7, 2017 when Hansen’s Mavs were on the brink. Down by two in the final seconds, Tra-Deon Hollins had a 3-point attempt to send the Mavs to the NCAA tournament. He missed, and UNO lost to Mike Daum and South Dakota State.

Afterward, outside the locker room, the mood was utter devastation. Hansen and Athletic Director Trev Alberts were rightly angry at officials. It’s always hard to get 50/50 calls against SDSU in Sioux Falls. Especially that night.

Even at the time, it felt like a turning point for Mav basketball. If Hansen makes the Big Dance, what’s it do for recruiting, revenue and enthusiasm?

It reminded me of Bo Pelini’s Big 12 championship losses in 2009 and ’10. When you’re an upstart program, you only get so many windows of opportunity.

UNO made it back to the Summit title game in 2019, but got thumped by North Dakota State. That was Hansen’s last winning season. He’ll go down as a critical figure in the athletic department’s history.

But I can’t help but wonder what-if.

Summit League stars' future

Speaking of the Mavs, what’s the future for breakout freshman Frankie Fidler?

A year ago this weekend, Fidler shined in the Class A state tournament and looked like an absolute steal for Hansen. Sure enough, Fidler produced a great freshman year, earning brief SportsCenter glory thanks to his game-winner against Denver. With a looming coaching change and opportunities to play at a higher level, will Fidler jump to a bigger program?

I’m just as intrigued by Summit League peers Baylor Scheierman (SDSU) and Sam Griesel (NDSU). Scheierman, a third-year sophomore, earned Summit League player of the year and could start tomorrow at most major-conference schools. Griesel, all-Summit as a fourth-year junior, would be appealing on the free-agent market, too.

Creighton is building a solid track record with transfers; would any of those guys fit? Or they could test the waters of pro basketball.

I’ll say this much: If you put Fidler, Scheierman and Griesel in Fred Hoiberg’s starting lineup in 2022-23, the Huskers would win more than 10 games.

Midlanders in the Big Dance

Scheierman’s Jackrabbits might be as high as a 12 seed in the NCAA tournament bracket. He won’t be the only local product attempting to play Cinderella.

Look for Teddy Allen (New Mexico State), John Tonje (Colorado State) and Aguek Arop (San Diego State), too. Add Latrell Wrightsell Jr. if Cal State Fullerton could beat Long Beach State late Saturday night.

Come Thursday, the state of Nebraska will be very well-represented.

