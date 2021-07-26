Chatelain: Enjoy the SEC, Texas. Your mediocrity won't be forgiven there

Texas is the crappy husband who blames his terrible marriage on the kids, or the house, or the neighbors’ yard, or whatever enables him to avoid a hard look in the mirror.

Did the Longhorns ever realize their current dissatisfaction might be solved with good old-fashioned talent evaluation and development? Did they ever consider they might feel better about their conference affiliation if they handled Kansas State and produced a couple 10-win seasons? Instead they whined about Big 12 rivals taunting them with “Horns Down.” Instead they sought a secret escape hatch so they didn’t have to face TCU anymore.

LOLonghorns.

Wait a second, you say, isn’t Nebraska the same breed? Didn’t the Huskers also flee when the going got tough? Not even close. If you think NU would’ve left the Big 12 on its own, without the threat of dissolution, you’re crazy. If you think Nebraska’s many self-inflicted football wounds are as inexcusable as UT’s, considering the Horns’ proximity to five-star receivers, you’re crazy again.

College athletics is a cutthroat business, and Texas can do what it wants. But for generations the Burnt Orange has confused success with power. Tradition with wealth. It has dominated local politics simply because very few competitors could fight back.