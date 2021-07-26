Chatelain: Enjoy the SEC, Texas. Your mediocrity won't be forgiven there

It’s pathetic. It’s disgusting. It’s so perfectly Texas.
How many times do we need to see Bevo crash the china shop before we realize he can’t be trusted? Unfortunately Kansas State and Iowa State get stuck with the bill. It’s the American way.
The Longhorns and Sooners (how’s that for a fitting nickname) informed the Big 12 on Monday they’re looking for an exit ramp ASAP. Contracts say 2025, but you can rest assured it’ll be shorter, likely 2022.
What’s likely coming down I-35 is an SEC juggernaut that will transform college athletics. Boldest case scenario, the league will tell the NCAA to get lost and write its own rules. (A history of cheating scandals suggests they did so decades ago). Even if SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plays it conservatively, we’re talking about a branding behemoth that will eliminate any semblance of a level playing field among Power Five leagues.
I can see why the SEC did it, even though Mizzou and South Carolina will never win squat. But the story isn’t the SEC today. It’s not even Oklahoma, which would be wiser to choose the Big Ten, at least competitively. But culturally it’s a solid fit in the South.
The real story is the Orange Fraud that has squandered its massive advantages for 50 years and still walks around like Big Man On Campus. Texas’ problem isn’t greed, it’s accountability.
This is the flagship university of a booming, football-crazy state perfectly catered to college football’s spread-offense evolution. The richest athletic department in America has zero excuses.
Yet since Colt McCoy’s departure in 2009, the Longhorns’ best season is 10-4 (No. 9 in the polls). They’ve finished in the AP Top 25 three times in 11 years. In Big 12 play, they’re 52-45.
UT is Texas Tech with better bar bands.
Texas high schools produced 93 NFL draft picks combined the past three years — tied with Florida for most of any state. By comparison, Ohio (a pretty solid football state) produced 31. One-third as many as Texas! That’s the kind of recruiting gap we’re talking about.
Somehow Texas can’t get out of its own way. Can’t tell its billionaire boosters to mind their own business. Can’t hire the right head coach. Can’t recruit the right quarterback — homegrown standouts Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray would’ve looked decent in Austin, no?
Chew on this: Texas is leaving the Big 12 to help recruiting in the state of Texas!
Who's at fault for this mess? DeLoss Dodds? Charlie Strong? Tom Herman? Nope. Apparently it’s Iowa State’s fault. And Oklahoma State’s and Baylor’s and all those little brothers that kicked Texas' tail the past decade.
Texas is the crappy husband who blames his terrible marriage on the kids, or the house, or the neighbors’ yard, or whatever enables him to avoid a hard look in the mirror.
Did the Longhorns ever realize their current dissatisfaction might be solved with good old-fashioned talent evaluation and development? Did they ever consider they might feel better about their conference affiliation if they handled Kansas State and produced a couple 10-win seasons? Instead they whined about Big 12 rivals taunting them with “Horns Down.” Instead they sought a secret escape hatch so they didn’t have to face TCU anymore.
LOLonghorns.
Wait a second, you say, isn’t Nebraska the same breed? Didn’t the Huskers also flee when the going got tough? Not even close. If you think NU would’ve left the Big 12 on its own, without the threat of dissolution, you’re crazy. If you think Nebraska’s many self-inflicted football wounds are as inexcusable as UT’s, considering the Horns’ proximity to five-star receivers, you’re crazy again.
College athletics is a cutthroat business, and Texas can do what it wants. But for generations the Burnt Orange has confused success with power. Tradition with wealth. It has dominated local politics simply because very few competitors could fight back.
That changes now.
Here’s what you’re walking into, Bevo. An SEC that — unlike the Big 12 and Southwest Conference — won’t give two grits what you think about big decisions. An SEC that won’t respect your traditions or money or TV network or lone national championship since 1970 (the SEC West has won seven national champions since you last produced a top-five season). An SEC immensely motivated to humble you.
Next time you get knocked on your 2,000-pound rear end, be wary of your own horns. You’re bound to get poked.
