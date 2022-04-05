Chatelain: Kansas wasn't an underdog, but the Jayhawks did benefit from a series of breaks

You better be talented. You better be experienced. And a good chunk of luck doesn’t hurt, either.

The last factor might be most pertinent to Bill Self and the newly crowned national champs. How many times has Kansas entered an NCAA tournament the past 19 years with a legitimate chance to win it all? How many times has KU fallen short of expectations?

The stereotype of Self’s time in Lawrence goes like this: great in January and February ... mediocre in March. Ugly losses to Northern Iowa (2010), VCU (2011), Stanford (2014) and USC (2021) surely didn’t help the narrative. I’ll never forget attending the 2017 regional final in Kansas City, where Dana Altman and Oregon stunned a seemingly unbeatable KU juggernaut.

But one key lesson of March Madness is to keep giving yourself chances. Stick around long enough and the narrative flips. The bounces go your way. In 2022, Kansas proved itself a worthy champion, no doubt. But it also benefitted from a series of breaks.

First, KU landed the easiest region: the Midwest. By March, top contenders Auburn and Wisconsin were running on fumes. Second, Ryan Kalkbrenner’s injury that left Creighton short-handed in the second round. With one more contributor, the Jays likely pull off the upset in Fort Worth. Same story in the Final Four, where Justin Moore’s injury badly diminished Villanova. Then, of course, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot and Caleb Love rolled ankles and couldn’t perform at full strength.

Nobody would classify the Jayhawks as charmed underdogs, but Self has produced so many teams since 2008 (his last national title) with more NBA talent. If you ranked this edition against Self’s best teams — at least on paper — I’m not sure 2022 KU would crack the top 10.

But KU was stronger than the sum of its parts. And when it cranked up the defense, it suffocated opponents and blitzed them in transition.

Kansas had another strength that epitomizes the new (and old) era of college basketball: experience.

The Jayhawks’ top seven players — two super-seniors, two seniors, two juniors and one redshirt sophomore — averaged 3.8 years of college experience. That’s insane in any era. But it’s consistent with the new trend of champion. Remember last year, when Baylor’s entire starting lineup had been in Waco for at least three seasons.

Ten years ago, college basketball fans feared you couldn’t compete with Duke and Kentucky because they had too many five-star freshmen. More recently, they wondered if you could even build continuity because players won’t stick around long enough.

Kansas proved it can be done. A strong nucleus of upperclassmen and a little good fortune can produce March glory.

A little bit of Osborne

I look at Mike Krzyzewski and see a little bit of Tom Osborne. I know that’s blasphemy to Nebraskans who hate Duke, but stay with me.

Coach K, who’s spearheaded Duke since November 1980, has a persuasive case for greatest college basketball coach since John Wooden and yet ... his biggest rival out-performed him during his 42 years. Here’s the tale of the tape:

ACC regular-season titles: North Carolina 18, Duke 13.

NCAA tournament wins: UNC 107, Duke 101.

Final Fours: UNC 14, Duke 13.

National titles: UNC 5, Duke 5.

Head-to-head match-ups: 50-50.

Carolina inflicted considerable damage in the 1980s and 90s — Coach K was 14-26 against Dean Smith. Duke took advantage of Bill Guthridge (6-2) and Matt Doherty (7-2) before the tug-of-war evened out the past 20 years. The Blue Devils were 22-18 against Roy Williams and 1-2 against Hubert Davis. But the only significant edge Coach K holds over UNC is ACC tournament titles — a 15-10 advantage.

I mention Osborne because he, too, had an argument for greatest of all-time when he retired, despite struggling against rival Oklahoma. Barry Switzer beat him 12 of 17 times before Osborne eventually finished 13-13 against the Sooners.

Coach K’s longevity makes him the most iconic basketball coach of my lifetime. But Carolina can legitimately argue that in Coach K’s 42 years, Duke wasn’t even the best program in a 10-mile radius.

Who will rule next?

A week ago, I wondered aloud on Twitter who will be the best college basketball program of the next decade. It’s an interesting question because so many legendary coaches have reached (or soon will reach) the finish line.

Mike Krzyzewski. Roy Williams. Tom Izzo is 67. John Calipari is 63. This feels like a transition zone. Who will rule the sport next?

Gonzaga? Villanova? KU? UCLA? Nobody would be surprised by those schools.

Much will depend on who steers clear of the NCAA, who maximizes NIL and where shoe companies funnel their five-star recruits. But I’d keep an eye on Arizona, where first-year coach Tommy Lloyd (and former Gonzaga lieutenant) announced his presence on the West Coast.

Where shouldn’t you expect a powerhouse to emerge? The Big Ten. There are just too many solid, committed basketball schools for one to stand above the rest.

