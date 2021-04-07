Chatelain: Tim Miles is exactly what San Jose State needs

San Jose State reminds Miles of his first head coaching job in 1995 at Mayville State, which had recorded back-to-back 2-22 seasons.

What worked in the North Dakota prairie, Miles said, will work in the Bay Area. Selling a vision. Building toughness, confidence and pride. Eliminating mistakes. Finding a mental edge. Playing “GATA basketball.”

“Get after their ... butts,” Miles said.

Miles won the press conference, as he always does. He exhorted season-ticket holders to get behind the team. “Buy a couple extra in case you got friends you haven’t met yet.”

He used his old joke about graduating No. 7 in his high school class. “There was 13 of us.”

He nailed all the administrator names — even “President Papazian.”

He explained his evolving offensive vision.

“What we didn’t have at Nebraska was enough 3-point shooting. That is so vital to the game today. ... Some of those role guys that you used to have that could be defensive stoppers, quite frankly it’s hard for them to have an important role unless they can make outside shots. They have to be able to make 3s.”