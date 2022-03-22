Chatelain: Why the Big Ten struggles during March Madness

This is the Big Ten basketball paradox: To survive Midwestern winters and pile up enough wins to make the NCAA tournament, you need big men. Towering, brutish men who can pound the glass, protect the rim and defend the paint.

Without bigs in the Big Ten, you will get destroyed. (Ask Fred Hoiberg.)

But come March, it’s a different game. In the NCAA tournament, history shows that success depends on great backcourts. Big men lose their value in the final minutes. Officials swallow their whistles. Offenses simplify with more isolation and high ball screens.

The winning team usually has the best guard — not simply the best player.

The conundrum is not unlike Big Ten football, where coaches need great defensive tackles and linebackers to survive downhill ground games. But in bowl games, they often get exposed by the opposite skill: speed. (Poor Iowans still have nightmares about Christian McCaffrey.)

The Big Ten this week is absorbing another wave of postseason insults for its NCAA tournament performance. And while I think the criticism is overstated — more on that below — you can’t deny that the league hasn’t won a national title since Michigan State 2000. Or that of 18 NCAA qualifiers the past two seasons, only three made the Sweet 16.

“Disaster day for the Big Ten,” expert Andy Katz tweeted Sunday.

"Did you hear that sound? It was the Big Ten hitting the mat after getting the benefit of the doubt on Selection Sunday,” analyst Kyle Boone wrote.

Long-time columnist Rick Bozich suggested (perhaps tongue-in-cheek) that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren appoint a task force to study the league’s March futility.

No task force needed. I contend it’s all about guard play. The teams that win in March almost always build around spectacular backcourts. And the Big Ten doesn’t have them.

Let’s go through the first- and second-team all-Big Ten lists the past two years.

2022:

» Keegan Murray

» EJ Liddell

» Jaden Ivey

» Johnny Davis

» Kofi Cockburn

» Zach Edey

» Brad Davison

» Ron Harper

» Hunter Dickinson

» Trayce Jackson-Davis

» Trent Frazier

How many dominant guards do you see on that list? One?

2021:

» Luka Garza

» EJ Liddell

» Trevion Williams

» Kofi Cockburn

» Ayo Dosunmu

» Trayce Jackson-Davis

» Joe Wieskamp

» Hunter Dickinson

» Isaiah Livers

» Franz Wagner

Ten players and only one ball handler: Dosunmu.

Since 2014, the Big Ten has produced 21 first-round NBA draft picks. Guess how many were lead/point guards.

One.

D’Angelo Russell played one year at Ohio State (2015) and lost to two-seed Arizona in the second round.

There were a few great guards during that span, like Purdue’s Carsen Edwards and Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, and they made deep postseason runs. No coincidence; that’s the key in March. But more often, teams built around big men washed out early.

Over and over, you see Big Ten teams struggle to get good shots at crunch time. Or an opponent goes small and accelerates tempo. Last year’s Iowa loss to Oregon offered the perfect illustration. The small-ball Ducks, led by first-round pick Chris Duarte, ran circles around Luka Garza’s Hawkeyes.

Michigan stands as an exception, largely because of former coach John Beilein’s unconventional schemes. Over the past decade, the Wolverines have averaged 2.3 NCAA wins per year. All other Big Ten teams average 1.3.

The bottom line? Little guys rule the Big Dance. And Big Ten teams haven’t figured out a way to thread the needle between regular-season success and NCAA tournament glory.

Defending the Big Ten

That’s my critique of the Big Ten. Now here’s my defense.

I find the national scrutiny of the league this week puzzling. Based on seed probabilities (for example, the average No. 3 seed has a 52% chance of making the Sweet 16), the Big Ten should’ve advanced 2.5 teams through the first weekend. Instead, it got two.

Only the ACC and Big 12 sent three teams to the Sweet 16.

Did anyone really think the Big Ten had a bunch of heavyweight teams this season? How many dramatically fell short of expectations?

Iowa? Absolutely. No excuses there.

Wisconsin? Eh. The Badgers were banged up.

Illinois? No. Houston was second nationally in the KenPom rankings.

It’s a story only because of the league’s cumulative struggles. That piece of criticism is legit.

If you want a “disaster,” look at the SEC, where Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee — two No. 2 seeds and one No. 3 — combined to win two NCAA games.

Pearl's excuse

Speaking of the SEC, Bruce Pearl’s excuse after Sunday’s second-round loss made me laugh out loud:

“The SEC is going to get crushed because of our tournament performance,” the Auburn coach. “I think we just beat each other up all year. It was such a grind. Such a grind.”

I giggle because that’s the exact same excuse SEC football coaches make every year when they struggle with an FCS foe in mid-November. Look, the top of the SEC did appear really good in 2022 — remember when Kentucky blew out Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse?

The problem here might be our need for clean narratives when the sample sizes are so small.

Hepburn's value

If Chucky Hepburn had avoided ankle injury Sunday and Wisconsin had beaten Iowa State, the Big Ten would have three Sweet 16 teams and the hecklers would be silent.

The Badgers fell apart in Hepburn’s absence, committing 17 turnovers and shooting just 6-of-30 from the field. It further demonstrated the freshman's extraordinary value.

In Hepburn's 10 games prior to Sunday, he scored 10 points per game, shot 40% from 3-point range and had 4.5 assists for every turnover. But it wasn't just stats, it was Chucky’s steady presence and leadership.

The question becomes, where does Hepburn go from here? Without Johnny Davis (a likely lottery pick), can he make the jump in 2023 and become an elite Big Ten point guard? As mentioned, those guys are hard to find.

Best Cinderella story?

Is St. Peter’s the best Cinderella story in NCAA tournament history? Hmmm. It’s getting there. One more win and I think it’s a resounding yes.

Regardless of labels, I can’t get over the Peacocks’ upset of Kentucky. And what happened three months earlier. Dec. 8 in Jersey City. That night, St. Peter’s lost 71-60 at home to St. Francis. 0-8 St. Francis!

The official attendance, in case you wondered, was 464.

Cannon's retirement

Finally, a high school note: Tim Cannon called it quits. What a giant legacy he leaves in the Metro basketball community. If there’s a coach more popular than Cannon, I haven’t met him.

After years of painfully close losses at the state tournament, Cannon, 66, goes out with back-to-back Class A championships at Millard North. I’ll remember him best at Bryan High, where he led the underdog Bears for almost 30 years.

Back in March 2009, I profiled Cannon before the state tournament. Here’s an excerpt:

On a cold winter night, Tim Cannon shuffles with tender knees to his 1998 Voyager. A sweaty Sudanese teenager follows.

They leave the Bryan High School parking lot and head north, adding 13 miles to the 140,000 on the minivan's odometer. Eventually they reach 40th and Lake Streets.

Nights like these, sometimes he feels all of his 53 years — playing in a 3-on-3 league on Monday nights sure doesn't help. He's the longest-tenured basketball coach in Class A. No one else coaching in the Omaha Public Schools has led a team more than eight years. Cannon's at 24 and counting, a grandpa in a world of 30-somethings with something to prove.

Sometimes on the way home from North Omaha he thinks about the 2007 heartbreaker loss to Creighton Prep. But usually, more urgent matters need his attention.

Like the kid on his team who drives a car that won't stop; he pulls the emergency brake at intersections. Or the kid without food in his cupboards; Bryan traditionally plays better on Fridays than Saturdays because players get school lunch.

Like life inside their houses. Not much talk about algebra or basketball. On senior night a few weeks ago, three of six seniors didn't have a parent in attendance. The man behind the wheel has taken players to visit colleges as far away as Terre Haute, Ind.

Back south down Saddle Creek Road, Cannon arrives at his home of 25 years after 11 p.m. The 49th Street house is valued at $113,300. It gets a little tight when he and his wife, Shirley, bring in foster kids. They've had 15, in addition to three daughters.

The Cannon family has a rule: Each time Bryan holds an opponent under 50 points and wins, they feed the team dinner. Shirley made 17 meals last year.

A year ago, Cannon sold one player a car, his daughter's old "green machine" with gold hubcaps. The price: "The minimal fee," he said.

Happy retirement, Coach Cannon.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.