College basketball teams see 'light at the end of the tunnel' with upcoming NCAA vote

UNO coach Derrin Hansen is looking forward to the team meeting when he can pass along an official plan for the winter.

He’s had countless Zoom calls with his Mavs players over the recent months — many of which have been productive, he said, as they’ve discussed social justice issues, mental health concerns, pandemic-related protocols and team-bonding strategies.

But those conversations were also consumed by what-if scenarios and contingency plans. Hansen said his players are ready for something concrete.

On Wednesday, they may have it.

The NCAA’s Division I Council is reportedly set to vote Wednesday on an official start date for the 2020-21 college basketball season.

That’s important for the UNO squad, and the sport, according to Hansen.

“I’m proud of our guys — they have been great,” Hansen said. “But you can only say ‘hang in there’ and ‘good job’ so many times. They really want to move forward.”

About 700 men’s and women’s hoops teams in Division I can relate.