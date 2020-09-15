College basketball teams see 'light at the end of the tunnel' with upcoming NCAA vote

UNO coach Derrin Hansen is looking forward to the team meeting when he can pass along an official plan for the winter.
He’s had countless Zoom calls with his Mavs players over the recent months — many of which have been productive, he said, as they’ve discussed social justice issues, mental health concerns, pandemic-related protocols and team-bonding strategies.
But those conversations were also consumed by what-if scenarios and contingency plans. Hansen said his players are ready for something concrete.
On Wednesday, they may have it.
The NCAA’s Division I Council is reportedly set to vote Wednesday on an official start date for the 2020-21 college basketball season.
That’s important for the UNO squad, and the sport, according to Hansen.
“I’m proud of our guys — they have been great,” Hansen said. “But you can only say ‘hang in there’ and ‘good job’ so many times. They really want to move forward.”
About 700 men’s and women’s hoops teams in Division I can relate.
College basketball’s upcoming season has been stuck in limbo since March Madness was canceled six months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. The top decision makers have expressed optimism about the 2020-21 campaign, but they've acknowledged there are complexities involved with creating the framework for a competition plan.
At least on Wednesday, though, the NCAA is expected to provide some clarity.
Multiple reports indicate that college hoops games will be allowed to begin on Nov. 21 — 11 days later than originally planned.
Additional specifics about the season’s structure are also expected to be announced Wednesday once the Council decides on recommendations made by the men’s and women’s basketball oversight committees.
But it’s just the first step.
Each league still has to form a pandemic-era blueprint for conference play — a model flexible enough to handle cancellations or postponements, but comprehensive enough to produce an automatic bid for the NCAA tournament.
And a division-wide nonconference plan will need to be sorted out.
A smaller-budget team like the UNO men’s squad, which contributes to its athletic department revenue pool with payouts from buy games, had plans to play at Indiana, at Kansas and at Texas Tech in 2020. But it’s unclear how high-major teams will manage their nonconference slates if fan attendance is prohibited or limited because of the coronavirus.
Perhaps some leagues, prioritizing uniform COVID-19 testing measures, may even decide to eliminate out-of-conference regular season play altogether.
“There’s going to be so many questions coming out of Wednesday that we just don’t have answers to yet,” Hansen said.
But they’ll have an official start date.
That’s good news for Hansen’s team, which moved to full-squad workouts this week.
At Nebraska, its hoops squads have been on campus since the summer. Creighton’s basketball teams have been conducting small-group workouts since returning to Omaha last month.
In a normal year, the Division I programs would be starting preseason training camp in less than two weeks. If Wednesday’s NCAA vote goes as planned, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, practice could start on Oct. 10.
“It gives the players some light at the end of the tunnel, something to look forward to,” Hansen said.
