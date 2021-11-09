College of St. Mary volleyball is 'battle-tested' and the Flames are eyeing the GPAC title

That work has paid off. CSM knocked off Midland in September when the Warriors were No. 1, then the Flames defeated three straight ranked teams in October. CSM's only loss since September has been in four sets at Jamestown.

"What separates the good teams from the others is consistency, staying focused throughout the year. We've handled pressure really well," said Pruett, whose team is 7-1 in five-set matches. "That shows the grit and the heart and the composure of these girls. That's what's made them so good this year."

Depth has been one of the team's strengths as it hasn't missed a beat despite dealing with injuries. Pruett said "our practices have been extremely competitive."

Four Flames have more than 200 kills, led by Omaha Westside grad Makenna Freeman with 2.70 per set. Rosa Reed-Bouley (Omaha Gross) averages 2.45 kills, Kamryn Willman (GICC) 2.37 and Liz Dlouhy (Tekamah-Herman) 2.27 while Willman has a team-best 106 blocks. Defensive specialist Rachel Cushing (Council Bluffs Lewis Central) averages 5.53 digs per set.

Running the offense has been transfer setter Dani Prusha, who had more than 3,700 assists in four years at Division II's Rockhurst and is playing her extra COVID season with the Flames. The Papio grad is averaging 10.2 assists per set, has 118 kills and is second on the team with 279 digs.