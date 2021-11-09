College of St. Mary volleyball is 'battle-tested' and the Flames are eyeing the GPAC title

Rick Pruett knows there's no easy path to the GPAC tournament title.
Three ranked teams lost in the quarterfinals Saturday. But there are still three ranked teams in Wednesday's semifinals.
"We're so battle-tested with all the ranked teams," Pruett said of the GPAC. "You cannot be sleeping or not paying attention."
Pruett's College of St. Mary squad is ranked ninth in the NAIA poll and knocked off No. 16 Dordt in four sets in the quarters. The Flames will host Concordia, which swept fifth-ranked Midland, at 7 p.m. Concordia (15-10) is unranked but started the season at No. 7 and slipped out of the poll after going 2-7 in five-set matches. Two of those five-set losses are to St. Mary.
The other semifinal features No. 1 Jamestown against No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan. The final is Saturday.
CSM's off to a 25-4 start this season — Pruett believes it's the first time since 2006 that the Flames have been in the top 10. They have rebounded from a pandemic-hampered 2020 season when they went 13-10, which included a nine-match losing streak last October.
"We felt like we didn't have an ending to our season. It was an empty feeling all year," Pruett said. "Being a year older and having that bitter taste in our mouths helped us work extremely hard."
That work has paid off. CSM knocked off Midland in September when the Warriors were No. 1, then the Flames defeated three straight ranked teams in October. CSM's only loss since September has been in four sets at Jamestown.
"What separates the good teams from the others is consistency, staying focused throughout the year. We've handled pressure really well," said Pruett, whose team is 7-1 in five-set matches. "That shows the grit and the heart and the composure of these girls. That's what's made them so good this year."
Depth has been one of the team's strengths as it hasn't missed a beat despite dealing with injuries. Pruett said "our practices have been extremely competitive."
Four Flames have more than 200 kills, led by Omaha Westside grad Makenna Freeman with 2.70 per set. Rosa Reed-Bouley (Omaha Gross) averages 2.45 kills, Kamryn Willman (GICC) 2.37 and Liz Dlouhy (Tekamah-Herman) 2.27 while Willman has a team-best 106 blocks. Defensive specialist Rachel Cushing (Council Bluffs Lewis Central) averages 5.53 digs per set.
Running the offense has been transfer setter Dani Prusha, who had more than 3,700 assists in four years at Division II's Rockhurst and is playing her extra COVID season with the Flames. The Papio grad is averaging 10.2 assists per set, has 118 kills and is second on the team with 279 digs.
"She's really helped with the composure of our team," Pruett said. "There was no learning curve with (her joining the team). She was so experienced. She's a good teammate, a good leader. She just understands the game."