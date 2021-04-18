College softball roundup: DePaul downs Jays; Huskers defeat Minnesota; UNO splits doubleheader

CHICAGO — DePaul used an eight-run fourth inning to break away from Creighton for a 10-2 win Sunday.

Creighton made it 2-2 in the top of the fourth when Victoria Alvarez brought in Jacey Sawyer with a two-out single.

But DePaul answered in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of three walks and a hit by pitch before capping the rally with a grand slam.

Kailey Wilson led CU's offense with two hits and an RBI.

Creighton will play at UNO's Claussen Field on Wednesday.​

NU's Tristen Edwards hits fifth homer of season

MINNEAPOLIS — Tristen Edwards hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give Nebraska a 6-4 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Minnesota, which had won the first three games of the series, scored twice in the fifth inning for a 4-4 tie.

Brooke Andrews then led off the sixth with a single, and two outs later, Edwards homered to left field, her fifth this season.

Andrews finished the day with three RBIs, while Anni Raley had three hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth. It was Raley's first homer as a Husker.