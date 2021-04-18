 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College softball roundup: DePaul downs Jays; Huskers defeat Minnesota; UNO splits doubleheader
0 comments
SOFTBALL

College softball roundup: DePaul downs Jays; Huskers defeat Minnesota; UNO splits doubleheader

  • 0

CHICAGO — DePaul used an eight-run fourth inning to break away from Creighton for a 10-2 win Sunday.

Creighton made it 2-2 in the top of the fourth when Victoria Alvarez brought in Jacey Sawyer with a two-out single.

But DePaul answered in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of three walks and a hit by pitch before capping the rally with a grand slam.

Kailey Wilson led CU's offense with two hits and an RBI.

Creighton will play at UNO's Claussen Field on Wednesday.​

NU's Tristen Edwards hits fifth homer of season

MINNEAPOLIS — Tristen Edwards hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give Nebraska a 6-4 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Minnesota, which had won the first three games of the series, scored twice in the fifth inning for a 4-4 tie.

Brooke Andrews then led off the sixth with a single, and two outs later, Edwards homered to left field, her fifth this season.

Andrews finished the day with three RBIs, while Anni Raley had three hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth. It was Raley's first homer as a Husker.

Courtney Wallace pitched the first five innings for the win, while Olivia Ferrell allowed two baserunners over the last two innings for her first save this spring.

Nebraska (15-13) returns home to face Wisconsin on Friday.​

UNO wins big in opener, narrowly loses nightcap

For the second day in a row, UNO and Western Illinois split a doubleheader at Connie Claussen Field.

UNO scored six runs in the sixth inning to end the opener 9-1 Sunday before Western Illinois held on for a 3-2 win in the nightcap.

In the opener, Syndey Ross led UNO's offense with three RBIs, including a two-run single in the sixth inning, and Emily Klosterman had three hits and two RBIs. Kamryn Meyer threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.

All the runs in the nightcap were scored in the first two innings. Taylor Johnson hit a two-run homer to pull UNO within 3-2, but the Mavs stranded runners in scoring position in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings.

UNO (9-23) will host Creighton on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert