College softball roundup: DePaul downs Jays; Huskers defeat Minnesota; UNO splits doubleheader

CHICAGO — DePaul used an eight-run fourth inning to break away from Creighton for a 10-2 win Sunday.
Creighton made it 2-2 in the top of the fourth when Victoria Alvarez brought in Jacey Sawyer with a two-out single.
But DePaul answered in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of three walks and a hit by pitch before capping the rally with a grand slam.
Kailey Wilson led CU's offense with two hits and an RBI.
Creighton will play at UNO's Claussen Field on Wednesday.
NU's Tristen Edwards hits fifth homer of season
MINNEAPOLIS — Tristen Edwards hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give Nebraska a 6-4 win over Minnesota on Sunday.
Minnesota, which had won the first three games of the series, scored twice in the fifth inning for a 4-4 tie.
Brooke Andrews then led off the sixth with a single, and two outs later, Edwards homered to left field, her fifth this season.
Andrews finished the day with three RBIs, while Anni Raley had three hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth. It was Raley's first homer as a Husker.
Courtney Wallace pitched the first five innings for the win, while Olivia Ferrell allowed two baserunners over the last two innings for her first save this spring.
Nebraska (15-13) returns home to face Wisconsin on Friday.
UNO wins big in opener, narrowly loses nightcap
For the second day in a row, UNO and Western Illinois split a doubleheader at Connie Claussen Field.
UNO scored six runs in the sixth inning to end the opener 9-1 Sunday before Western Illinois held on for a 3-2 win in the nightcap.
In the opener, Syndey Ross led UNO's offense with three RBIs, including a two-run single in the sixth inning, and Emily Klosterman had three hits and two RBIs. Kamryn Meyer threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.
All the runs in the nightcap were scored in the first two innings. Taylor Johnson hit a two-run homer to pull UNO within 3-2, but the Mavs stranded runners in scoring position in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings.
UNO (9-23) will host Creighton on Wednesday at 4 p.m.