College softball roundup: Huskers beat Illinois again; Jays rack up homers; UNO winless in series

LINCOLN — Cam Ybarra belted a three-run homer to cap a four-run sixth as Nebraska earned its third straight win over Illinois, 8-6, on Sunday.
The Huskers (14-10) also scored four times in the third inning, but a six-run fifth gave the Illini (15-9) a 6-4 lead.
But the Huskers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth. With Ybarra at the plate, Rylie Unzicker scored on Addy Jarvis' wild pitch.
Ybarra worked the count full and fouled off three straight pitches to stay alive. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Ybarra homered to center.
The 3-1 series win helped the Huskers move into sixth in the Big Ten, one game behind the fourth-place Illini.
Ybarra and Courtney Wallace each had a pair of hits in four at-bats for the Huskers.
Nebraska will open a four-game series at second-place Minnesota (19-5) on Friday.
Kailey Wilson, Kiara Mills lead CU in win over St. John's
Kailey Wilson hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Creighton to a 12-9 win over St. John's on Sunday.
It was the second straight walk-off home run for the Bluejays (12-8, 8-4), as Ashley Cantu hit a solo blast Saturday to beat the Red Storm (8-13, 5-9).
The Jays led 9-6 going into the seventh, but St. John's used a three-run rally to tie.
Brittney Manthie and Cantu hit back-to-back singles to open the bottom half of the inning, and Wilson crushed a 2-1 pitch to left-center. She had four RBIs.
Kiara Mills hit two homers and drove in four for the Jays, and Emma Rosonke hit a three-run homer.
Creighton will host UNO on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
South Dakota State completes sweep of Mavs
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Cheyanne Masterson drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning as South Dakota State sealed a three-game sweep with a 2-1 win over UNO on Sunday.
The first-place Jackrabbits (26-4, 11-0 Summit League) silenced UNO's bats all weekend, as the Mavericks (7-19, 2-5) only scored two runs in the series and were limited to 12 total hits.
The Mavs took their first lead of the series in the second inning on Sunday, when Emily Klosterman singled to left to score Sydney Ross.
South Dakota State answered in the third, when Jocelyn Carrillo homered to center.
UNO pitcher Sydney Hampton scattered six hits and struck out five in 8 2/3 innings.
The Mavericks will play at Creighton on Wednesday at 4 p.m.