College softball roundup: Huskers beat Illinois again; Jays rack up homers; UNO winless in series

LINCOLN — Cam Ybarra belted a three-run homer to cap a four-run sixth as Nebraska earned its third straight win over Illinois, 8-6, on Sunday.

The Huskers (14-10) also scored four times in the third inning, but a six-run fifth gave the Illini (15-9) a 6-4 lead.

But the Huskers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth. With Ybarra at the plate, Rylie Unzicker scored on Addy Jarvis' wild pitch.

Ybarra worked the count full and fouled off three straight pitches to stay alive. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Ybarra homered to center.

The 3-1 series win helped the Huskers move into sixth in the Big Ten, one game behind the fourth-place Illini.

Ybarra and Courtney Wallace each had a pair of hits in four at-bats for the Huskers.

Nebraska will open a four-game series at second-place Minnesota (19-5) on Friday.

Kailey Wilson, Kiara Mills lead CU in win over St. John's

Kailey Wilson hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Creighton to a 12-9 win over St. John's on Sunday.