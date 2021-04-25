College softball roundup: Huskers drop Wisconsin series; UNO shuts out North Dakota State

LINCOLN — Megan Donahue led off with a homer during a five-run fifth as Wisconsin pulled away for a 9-3 win over Nebraska on Sunday.

The score was tied 3-3 when the Badgers (15-17) tallied six hits in the inning against Nebraska pitchers Olivia Ferrell and Kaylin Kinney. Wisconsin would add one more run in the sixth.

Ally Riley was 2 for 3 with a homer and a double for the Huskers (16-16), and Peyton Glatter added a two-run double.

The Huskers dropped three of four for the second straight series, leaving them in a tie with Iowa for sixth in the Big Ten.

The Huskers will host Maryland for a four-game series starting 3 p.m. Friday.

Kamryn Meyer pitches two-hitter for Mavs; Izzy Eltze leads offense

FARGO, N.D. — Kamryn Meyer threw a two-hitter to lead UNO to an 8-0 win over North Dakota State on Sunday in the final game of their series.

It was UNO's fifth win in its last seven games.

Izzy Eltze led the offense with three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs. She capped her day with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.