College softball roundup: Huskers sweep Maryland; UNO wins UMKC series

LINCOLN — On Senior Day, it was a pair of juniors and two freshmen who sparked Nebraska to Sunday's 8-0 five-inning win over Maryland for the program's first four-game sweep in Big Ten play.
Courtney Wallace (9-7), a junior from Papillion-La Vista, tossed her first career shutout. She retired 13 of the final 14 hitters in the three-hitter, while the offense homered three times in support.
Freshman Kaylin Kinney put NU up with a three-run shot in the first inning, then Billie Andrews and Cam Ybarra hit back-to-back homers in the fourth. It was the seventh homer for Andrews, a freshman from Gretna. Senior Tristen Edwards added her school-record 49th double in her final game at Bowlin Stadium.
NU (20-16), which has beaten the Terrapins (14-22) nine straight times, has two series remaining in regular-season play. The Huskers open a four-game series at Iowa on Friday, then travel to Northwestern for four games starting May 14.
UNO dominates final game to win series
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UNO's bid for a series sweep fell short, but the Mavericks took the Summit League series with a 9-2 win in Sunday's nightcap at UMKC.
The Kangaroos won the front end of the doubleheader 5-2.
The Mavericks outhit UMKC 7-6 in the first game and took a lead in the third on Jamie White's two-run homer. But the Roos rallied in the bottom of the sixth with a two-out, three-run triple, then a throwing error plated the fourth run of the inning. Izzy Eltze, a freshman from Crete, finished with three hits.
In Game 2, the first six Mavs reached base, and UNO never trailed. Taylor Johnson hit a two-run double in the first inning, while Kamryn Meyer continued to shut down the UMKC offense. The sophomore went six innings, scattering four hits with seven strikeouts. Meyer allowed two earned runs in 18 innings as the Mavs won three of the four games in Kansas City.
Next up for UNO (15-25, 9-10 Summit) is a four-game, two-day series hosting South Dakota starting at noon Friday.