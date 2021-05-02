College softball roundup: Huskers sweep Maryland; UNO wins UMKC series

LINCOLN — On Senior Day, it was a pair of juniors and two freshmen who sparked Nebraska to Sunday's 8-0 five-inning win over Maryland for the program's first four-game sweep in Big Ten play.

Courtney Wallace (9-7), a junior from Papillion-La Vista, tossed her first career shutout. She retired 13 of the final 14 hitters in the three-hitter, while the offense homered three times in support.

Freshman Kaylin Kinney put NU up with a three-run shot in the first inning, then Billie Andrews and Cam Ybarra hit back-to-back homers in the fourth. It was the seventh homer for Andrews, a freshman from Gretna. Senior Tristen Edwards added her school-record 49th double in her final game at Bowlin Stadium.

NU (20-16), which has beaten the Terrapins (14-22) nine straight times, has two series remaining in regular-season play. The Huskers open a four-game series at Iowa on Friday, then travel to Northwestern for four games starting May 14.

UNO dominates final game to win series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UNO's bid for a series sweep fell short, but the Mavericks took the Summit League series with a 9-2 win in Sunday's nightcap at UMKC.

The Kangaroos won the front end of the doubleheader 5-2.