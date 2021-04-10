College softball roundup: Jays split doubleheader; Husker Billie Andrew homers twice; Mavs swept

Kiara Mills homered with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Creighton a 4-3 win and a doubleheader split against St. John’s on Saturday.

Mills drove a 0-1 pitch from reliever Angela Saric over the wall in left-center field for her third homer of the year.

Ashley Cantu also went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Bluejays (11-8, 7-4 Big East).

In the opener, St. John’s (8-12, 5-8) scored two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to take a 3-2 win. Cantu had two hits and an RBI.

The teams wrap up their three-game series at 11 p.m. Sunday.

Andrews powers Huskers

LINCOLN — Billie Andrews hit a pair of home runs Saturday as Nebraska beat Illinois 10-6 to sweep a doubleheader.

Cam Ybarra drove in three runs, and Rylie Unzicker also homered for the Huskers (13-10).

In the first game, Nebraska scored four runs in the first two innings and held on to beat the Illini (15-8) 5-4. Tristen Edwards and Unzicker each had two hits in the opener.

The teams will finish the four-game series at 11 a.m. Sunday.

UNO swept at SDSU