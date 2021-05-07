College softball roundup: Nebraska falls to Iowa, UNO rallies to sweep doubleheader

IOWA CITY — Nebraska’s batters struggled in Friday’s series opener against Iowa, recording just one hit in a 1-0 loss.
Freshman Caitlynn Neal got the Huskers’ only hit against Hawkeye ace Allison Doocy, who threw a no-hitter against Rutgers last week. Doocy struck out six and allowed two walks against Nebraska (20-17).
Right-hander Olivia Ferrell allowed one run on six hits in a strong outing, but it wasn’t enough for the Huskers, who had won four straight entering Friday’s game.
Nebraska sits in sixth place in the Big Ten with seven games left in the regular season.
NU’s series with Iowa continues Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 11:30 a.m.
Mavs rally to sweep doubleheader
UNO scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a 3-2 win over South Dakota on Friday to complete a doubleheader sweep.
The Mavericks (17-25, 11-10) trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh after South Dakota’s Jadyn DeWitte hit a two-run home run in the top of the inning.
UNO junior Jamie White drove in sophomore Lynsey Tucker with a double in the bottom of the frame to even the score at 2-2. Junior Lexi Burkhardt then hit a flyball to left field, allowing White to score and give the Mavericks their third straight win.
The Mavericks didn’t need a late comeback in the opener after scoring the game’s first four runs on the way to a 6-2 win. UNO scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning, then White hit a solo homer in the fourth to put the Mavericks ahead 4-0.
UNO is tied for second in the Summit League standings with North Dakota State after the pair of wins.
The Mavericks will wrap up the regular season Saturday with another doubleheader against South Dakota at Claussen Field beginning at noon.