College softball roundup: Nebraska falls to Iowa, UNO rallies to sweep doubleheader

IOWA CITY — Nebraska’s batters struggled in Friday’s series opener against Iowa, recording just one hit in a 1-0 loss.

Freshman Caitlynn Neal got the Huskers’ only hit against Hawkeye ace Allison Doocy, who threw a no-hitter against Rutgers last week. Doocy struck out six and allowed two walks against Nebraska (20-17).

Right-hander Olivia Ferrell allowed one run on six hits in a strong outing, but it wasn’t enough for the Huskers, who had won four straight entering Friday’s game.

Nebraska sits in sixth place in the Big Ten with seven games left in the regular season.

NU’s series with Iowa continues Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 11:30 a.m.

Mavs rally to sweep doubleheader

UNO scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a 3-2 win over South Dakota on Friday to complete a doubleheader sweep.

The Mavericks (17-25, 11-10) trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh after South Dakota’s Jadyn DeWitte hit a two-run home run in the top of the inning.