College softball roundup: Wichita State sweeps Jays; Mavs defeat Missouri State

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State hit 11 home runs Saturday in sweeping a doubleheader 14-2 and 13-3 against Creighton.

The Shockers (4-2) had 24 hits in the two games, with Addison Barnard hitting three homers and driving in eight runs.

Kailey Wilson’s solo home run was Creighton’s lone hit in the nightcap and Ashley Cantu had a pair of hits in the opener.

The Jays (0-2) wrap up the series at noon Sunday.

Creighton..................000 11—2 7 2

At Wichita State.......434 3x—14 12 0

W: McDonald, 2-1. L: Santa Cruz, 0-1. 2B: CU, Mills. WSU, Urban. HR: WSU, Barnard, Herring, Mills, Nickerson, Garcia.

Creighton (0-2)...............021 00—3 1 1

At Wichita State (4-2)....434 3x—13 12 2

W: Lange, 2-0. L: Boyd, 0-1. 2B: WSU, Nickerson, Buck. 3B: WSU, Barnard. HR: WSU, Barnard 2, Perrigan 2, Mills, Buck.

