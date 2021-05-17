Concordia baseball starts NAIA tourney close to home

One obstacle was removed from the equation when Ryan Dupic found out Thursday where Concordia would be playing its NAIA regional.

Travel issues.

“It’s nice to be close to Seward,” the coach said.

The Bulldogs are the third seed in the bracket at Bellevue, a short trip down Interstate 80. Bellevue, the No. 4 seed, opens the tournament at 11 a.m. Monday against fifth-seeded St. Xavier while Concordia will play second-seeded MidAmerica Nazarene at 2:30 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament at Bellevue East.

Concordia played its NAIA opening round in Tennessee in 2019. A majority of its everyday lineup was back this spring when the Bulldogs (38-9) set a program record for wins. Concordia also is 19th in the NAIA poll, its highest ranking in program history.

And the Bulldogs are balanced. They rank in the top 10 nationally in home runs (80), batting average (.346) and ERA (3.66).

“I think offense has been our strength this year,” Dupic said. “Our guys have swung the bats really well. They’ve been able to hit for more power and drive the ball this year.”