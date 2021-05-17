 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concordia baseball starts NAIA tourney close to home
0 comments
BASEBALL

Concordia baseball starts NAIA tourney close to home

051721-owh-spo-midlands-2-

Jake Fosgett is Concordia’s ace, as he’s 8-0 with a 1.31 ERA. In 11 starts, he has 89 strikeouts and 12 walks.

 CONCORDIA ATHLETICS

The study, conducted by Creighton economics professor Ernie Goss and commissioned by CWS Inc., showed a major bump from the $63.7 million calculated in 2014, when Goss last compiled the numbers.

One obstacle was removed from the equation when Ryan Dupic found out Thursday where Concordia would be playing its NAIA regional.

Travel issues.

“It’s nice to be close to Seward,” the coach said.

The Bulldogs are the third seed in the bracket at Bellevue, a short trip down Interstate 80. Bellevue, the No. 4 seed, opens the tournament at 11 a.m. Monday against fifth-seeded St. Xavier while Concordia will play second-seeded MidAmerica Nazarene at 2:30 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament at Bellevue East.

Concordia played its NAIA opening round in Tennessee in 2019. A majority of its everyday lineup was back this spring when the Bulldogs (38-9) set a program record for wins. Concordia also is 19th in the NAIA poll, its highest ranking in program history.

And the Bulldogs are balanced. They rank in the top 10 nationally in home runs (80), batting average (.346) and ERA (3.66).

“I think offense has been our strength this year,” Dupic said. “Our guys have swung the bats really well. They’ve been able to hit for more power and drive the ball this year.”

Five Bulldogs have hit at least 10 homers this spring. Joey Grabanski leads the way with 17 to go with 57 RBIs and a .386 batting average.

“I think the depth piece has been very big for us this year,” Dupic said. “We’ve been able to get production up and down the lineup.”

Jake Fosgett is Concordia’s ace at 8-0 with a 1.31 ERA. In 11 starts, he has 89 strikeouts and 12 walks.

“He’s finishing with a bang,” Dupic said of Fosgett, who has been at Concordia since 2017. “His stuff has been really sharp. He’s done a tremendous job setting the tone for our rotation.”

Bellevue (38-16), which played in the 2019 NAIA World Series, won the North Star regular-season title. The Bruins are ninth in the NAIA in ERA (3.61) and batting .283 as a team.

Corey Jackson, who has 150 strikeouts in 96 innings, was the conference’s pitcher of the year, while Josh Vaughan was the co-player of the year.

Doane, which will play in the St. Louis area, is in the opening round for the first time since 2014. The Tigers have enjoyed a turnaround season after going 20-30 in 2019 and were picked seventh in the GPAC preseason poll.

Doane has hit 74 homers, led by Talon Little’s 16. He also has a team-best 54 RBIs. Jordan Wisner is 9-1 in 12 starts, tying a program mark for single-season wins.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106