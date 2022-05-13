Concordia continues to play its best baseball during the postseason

Last year’s run to its first NAIA World Series is a chapter in Concordia’s baseball history that coach Ryan Dupic and his players won’t forget.

But the Bulldogs are writing another chapter this postseason.

Concordia overcame a first-round loss to win five elimination games, including three Monday, to claim the GPAC tournament title. That guaranteed the Bulldogs (36-15-1) a spot in NAIA regionals. Thursday, they found out they’ll be going to Bellevue for the opening round, which begins Monday.

“It’s been crazy,” Dupic said. “Obviously, the guys are beat physically, but it was a lot of fun emotionally. There was a chance for things to go south there, but the way the guys responded and played has been really impressive.”

Concordia hit 100 homers and averages 9.1 runs per game this season. That firepower was on display when it scored 50 runs Monday, hitting 14 homers. Joey Grabanski went deep three times and had 10 RBIs while Keaton Candor had three homers with eight RBIs.

But no one had a bigger day than Jayden Adams.

The Waverly graduate went 10 of 16 with nine runs, four homers and 11 RBIs, including the walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth in the day’s final game, a 5-4 win over Northwestern.

Then in Tuesday’s final against Jamestown, it was tied 6-6 in the bottom of the 10th when Adams lined a single to again bring home the winning run.

“He’s a talent for us,” Dupic said of Adams, who is batting .401 with 16 homers and 62 RBIs. “There’s just something about Jay, he just has this vibe about him. He kind of sets the tone for our team.”

Concordia used four pitchers in each of the last two games. Jacob Lycan, a sophomore from Millard North, closed the door both nights. He got the last four outs Monday and went 3.1 innings Tuesday, allowing a total of one hit and striking out seven.

“He was incredible in what he was able to do,” Dupic said.

Now it’s back to Bellevue, where Concordia qualified for the World Series last May. But Dupic knows its a different feel this year.

“This year is such a unique story,” Dupic said. “For the guys to win five elimination games is just creating a new story. It’s theirs because we haven’t done that in the past. It just makes it really special.”

Bellevue is the top seed for regional at Bellevue East. The other teams in the bracket are Central Methodist, Tabor and Judson.

The Bruins moved up to No. 6 in this week’s poll after they swept the North Star regular-season and tournament titles.

Alec Ackerman leads Bellevue’s offense, hitting .388 with 17 homers and 69 RBIs. Six other Bruins have more than 40 RBIs and they average 9.5 runs per game.

The Bruins also have strong starting pitching. Blake Crippen (11-2, 2.65 ERA), Elijah Johnson (10-2, 2.07) and McGrane Pledger (9-3, 4.06) all have at least nine wins. Bellevue has gone 24-2 since the end of March.

Doane, which won the GPAC regular-season title, will take its 37-12 record to Lewiston, Idaho, for its opening round.

The Tigers, led by GPAC player of the year Joe Osborn and the conference’s pitcher of the year Thaniel Trumper, will be the third seed.

Other first-team All-GPAC players from Doane include Arlington’s Andy Theiler, Lukas White and Julian Vargas.

