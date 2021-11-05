Concordia, Doane meet in football with both teams on the upswing

Concordia took some lumps in September, when three of its four opponents were ranked.
"We were able to regroup a little bit after the Northwestern game," said coach Patrick Daberkow, whose team lost to No. 3 Morningside (63-7), then-No. 19 Dordt (27-7) and No. 2 Northwestern (31-7) in the season's first month. "Anytime you start the year 1-3, you worry a little bit about the locker room. But our guys have been resilient."
The Bulldogs responded by going 4-0 in October and have an opportunity to finish the regular season on a six-game winning streak. Concordia faces a pair of in-state rivals, hosting Doane on Saturday then going to Hastings on Nov. 13.
If Concordia wins out, it will reach seven wins for the third time since 2001. But Doane (5-4) also has played some of its best football recently, winning three straight. Running back Frazzie Wynn has rushed for 834 yards and nine touchdowns.
"One thing I'm excited about is playing them at their best," Concordia tight end Garrett Schardt said.
The Bulldogs' balanced offense also has been at its best. During the four-game winning streak, Concordia has averaged 152 yards rushing and 203 passing.
Freshman DJ McGarvie has thrown 10 TD passes during that span as Schardt has caught a touchdown in each of the past four games. The tight end said the offense settled in once the Bulldogs settled on their quarterback.
"Our defense has been solid all year long, so it was a matter of our offense finding our spot, our rhythm," Schardt said.
Schardt, who won a pair of high school state titles for eight-man BDS, has 28 catches for a team-best 437 yards and five touchdowns.
"Garrett brings a different dynamic," Daberkow said. "He's a great blocker, he's not easy to tackle and he's got the speed of a wide receiver. We've been able to utilize him in a lot of ways."
Besides Schardt, the Bulldogs also have Cayden Beran (team-best 32 catches and six TDs), Korrell Koehlmoos (30 catches, 398 yards) and Art Anderson (18 catches).
"There isn't just one or two receivers who get the job done for us," Schardt said. "The defenses can't key on just one receiver."
Concordia's defense has allowed 33 points over the last four games; Doane's has allowed 20 in the past three.
Other Midlands games Saturday
Graceland (0-9) at Peru State (6-3), noon: Peru had its four-game win streak snapped last week in a defensive battle with No. 4 Grand View — the offenses combined for 265 yards. Peru's offense should get back on track as Graceland allows 53 points a game.
Iowa Western (7-0) at Georgia Military (6-2), noon: The Reivers, ranked second nationally, hit the road for a test at No. 15 Georgia Military, whose losses are to No. 4 Snow and No. 9 Monroe. Nate Glantz has thrown for 1,243 yards and 10 TDs for the Reivers.
Morningside (8-0) at Northwestern (9-0), 1 p.m.: NAIA powerhouses meet to decide the GPAC title. They played a classic in the spring when Northwestern scored a TD with 16 seconds left for a 44-41 win in the national semifinals. Northwestern's Tyson Kooima, who tore his Achilles on that game-winning TD, made his first start this season last week and completed all 13 of his passes for 283 yards and six TDs.
Midland (4-5) at Hastings (2-6), 1 p.m.: Turnovers have been costly to Midland as it dropped its past two games. Hastings beat Mount Marty last week when Tyree Nesmith ran for a career-high 242 yards and Garrett Esch had two TD catches, including a 99-yarder.
Sioux Falls (6-3) at Wayne State (6-3), 1 p.m.: Four turnovers cost Wayne last week in an overtime loss to Upper Iowa, which knocked the Wildcats from the regional rankings. Now they face a Sioux Falls team that has won four of its last five.
Western Oregon (3-5) at Chadron State (4-5), 1 p.m.: Chadron's offense was slowed in last week's 34-7 to Colorado Mines, which recorded seven sacks. Chadron looks to rebound behind Dalton Holst, who has thrown for 2,047 yards and 15 TDs this season.
Nebraska Wesleyan (4-4) at Wartburg (5-3), 1 p.m.: Wesleyan has featured a potent passing attack as Carter Terry has thrown for 1,966 yards and 19 TDs. Kevin Tims and David O'Connell each have seven TD catches. Wartburg is coming off a 24-20 loss to Buena Vista, which scored a TD with 27 seconds left.
UNK (7-2) at Central Oklahoma (4-5), 2 p.m.: UNK lost 66-13 at Northwest Missouri last week, but the Lopers dropped just one spot to eighth in the regional rankings. UNK will need wins the next two weeks to keep playoff hopes alive. UCO has lost its last two, 29-17 to Washburn and 26-20 at Pittsburg State.
Northwest Missouri State (7-1) at Missouri Southern (3-6), 2 p.m.: The Bearcats, fourth in the regional rankings, put together their most complete game against UNK. The Bearcats have won their last 24 meetings with Missouri Southern.
