Concordia, Doane meet in football with both teams on the upswing

Concordia took some lumps in September, when three of its four opponents were ranked.

"We were able to regroup a little bit after the Northwestern game," said coach Patrick Daberkow, whose team lost to No. 3 Morningside (63-7), then-No. 19 Dordt (27-7) and No. 2 Northwestern (31-7) in the season's first month. "Anytime you start the year 1-3, you worry a little bit about the locker room. But our guys have been resilient."

The Bulldogs responded by going 4-0 in October and have an opportunity to finish the regular season on a six-game winning streak. Concordia faces a pair of in-state rivals, hosting Doane on Saturday then going to Hastings on Nov. 13.

If Concordia wins out, it will reach seven wins for the third time since 2001. But Doane (5-4) also has played some of its best football recently, winning three straight. Running back Frazzie Wynn has rushed for 834 yards and nine touchdowns.

"One thing I'm excited about is playing them at their best," Concordia tight end Garrett Schardt said.

The Bulldogs' balanced offense also has been at its best. During the four-game winning streak, Concordia has averaged 152 yards rushing and 203 passing.