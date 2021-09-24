Concordia LB Lane Napier broke records — then decided he wasn't done

Concordia is off to a 1-2 start with losses to ranked Morningside and Dordt. The Bulldogs were tied with Dordt midway through the third quarter last week before the Defenders pulled away for a 27-7 win. Next, they host No. 2 Northwestern at 1 p.m. Saturday.

"The competition makes you tougher and more confident in yourself," said Napier, a business administration major who will graduate in December. "I'm one of those guys that no matter who it is, I'm going to go out and try my hardest and do what I can."

Concordia's looking to improve on last year's 4-4 record. Napier missed two games due to injury in 2020, so Daberkow wasn't too surprised when his linebacker decided to play another season.

"He's had a good experience here and he wants to leave an imprint, leave on a higher note. He's a winner and he wants to leave a winner," Daberkow said. "That's something that's not only important to him, but the whole team."

Northwestern's only loss in its past 16 games was in last season's national championship game. Midland did take the Red Raiders to overtime two weeks ago.