Concordia LB Lane Napier broke records — then decided he wasn't done

Lane Napier expected his playing days to be over when the 2020 season ended last November.
Though the NAIA offered an extra season of eligibility to seniors due to COVID-19, the Concordia linebacker figured he was ready to move on after setting the GPAC record for career tackles and being a first-team all-conference player four times.
But the more he thought about the opportunity, the more he figured he couldn't pass it up.
"I saw the guys doing offseason workouts and I started to miss it," Napier said this week. "I didn't want to leave yet."
And the Bulldogs are glad he's back.
The David City Aquinas graduate turned in his best performance of the season last Saturday, when he recorded 15 solo tackles against No. 22 Dordt. He finished with 18 total tackles and a pass breakup.
"Eighteen tackles is kind of standard for Lane on a Saturday. He's got such a magnet to the ball," Bulldog coach Patrick Daberkow said. "He got a hard-hat mentality. His play speaks for itself."
In 39 games at Concordia, Napier has recorded 10 or more tackles 22 times and 15 or more nine times. He entered this season with 401 career tackles, and through three games this fall, he's averaging 11.7 a game. He has 35 tackles for loss in his career.
Concordia is off to a 1-2 start with losses to ranked Morningside and Dordt. The Bulldogs were tied with Dordt midway through the third quarter last week before the Defenders pulled away for a 27-7 win. Next, they host No. 2 Northwestern at 1 p.m. Saturday.
"The competition makes you tougher and more confident in yourself," said Napier, a business administration major who will graduate in December. "I'm one of those guys that no matter who it is, I'm going to go out and try my hardest and do what I can."
Concordia's looking to improve on last year's 4-4 record. Napier missed two games due to injury in 2020, so Daberkow wasn't too surprised when his linebacker decided to play another season.
"He's had a good experience here and he wants to leave an imprint, leave on a higher note. He's a winner and he wants to leave a winner," Daberkow said. "That's something that's not only important to him, but the whole team."
Northwestern's only loss in its past 16 games was in last season's national championship game. Midland did take the Red Raiders to overtime two weeks ago.
Last week against Doane, Cade Moser tied a Northwestern single-game record by catching four touchdown passes. New starting quarterback Blake Fryar has thrown for 769 yards and 10 touchdowns in four games as the Red Raiders average 46 points.
In other Midlands games Saturday:
Midland (2-2) at Jamestown (2-1), 1 p.m.: Midland rebounded from its overtime loss to No. 2 Northwestern with a 27-14 win over Dakota Wesleyan last week. Meanwhile, Jamestown stormed back from 28-10 down with five minutes left to stun Hastings 32-28 as Micah Madyun had a career-high 217 yards receiving.
Hastings (0-3) at Dakota Wesleyan (1-2), 1 p.m.: The Broncos will try to snap a seven-game losing streak against a win it defeated last September. Wesleyan is scoring 11.3 points per game, but is allowing 12.0.
Dordt (2-1) at Doane (1-2), 1: Doane plays its third nationally ranked opponent in a row following losses to Morningside and Northwestern. Dordt's offense averages 501 yards a game, including 313 on the ground.
Loras (1-2) at Nebraska Wesleyan (2-1), 1 p.m.: Wesleyan is coming off its first loss, 37-7 when Central put up 570 yards. Loras' Noah Sigwarth threw for six TDs and rushed for two more last week as it won 55-34 after trailing 17-0 in the second quarter.
UNK (3-0) at Central Missouri (0-3), 1 p.m.: No. 16 UNK is 3-0 for the first time since 2011 as TJ Davis led it to a 28-24 win over Washburn last week. Davis had career highs in carries (30), rushing yards (258), completions (19) and attempts (26). The Mules were ranked 11th in the D2 preseason poll.
Central Oklahoma (1-2) at NW Missouri State (2-0), 1:30 p.m.: Mike Hohensee, filling in for an injured Braden Wright, led Northwest last week by throwing four TDs and rushing for two more against Central Missouri. The Bearcats have allowed 14 points this season, all in the third quarter.
Chadron State (1-2) at Colorado Mesa (2-0), 2 p.m.: Chadron won its first game last week as Dalton Holst threw for 327 yards and two TDs. Mesa rushed for 272 yards and passed for 312 in a 56-37 win last week. Mesa beat Chadron 10-7 in OT last season.
MidAmerica Nazarene (1-3) at Peru State (2-2), 2 p.m.: Peru beat a ranked team (Benedictine) two weeks ago and lost to another (Baker) last week. Now the Bobcats face a MANU team that has lost three straight.
Wayne State (2-1) at Minnesota Duluth (3-0), 6 p.m.: Wayne's offense has been balanced, averaging 219 yards rushing and 233.7 passing. Bellevue West grad Trystn Ducker has a team-best 15 catches and four TDs. No. 11 Duluth leads the NSIC in total defense (263.3 yards a game).
