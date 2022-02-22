Concordia rides momentum from viral play into GPAC tournament

The last-second, game-winning basket was the talk around Concordia's campus last Thursday. Hours later, the attention spiked as the play went viral.

"I was at a daddy-daughter dance (Thursday) night and somebody runs up to me and says, 'Hey, you see you made "SportsCenter"?'" basketball coach Ben Limback said. "It was really hard to get away from."

With Concordia trailing 73-72 after Briar Cliff hit a double-pump 3-pointer with one second left, the Bulldogs' Carter Kent threw an inbounds pass the length of the court, where freshman Tristan Smith caught the ball in the air near the rim and in one motion banked home the improbable winner. That set off a wild celebration on Concordia's home court.

Limback said the Bulldogs hadn't practiced the play, but he had Kent, who was an all-state baseball pitcher in high school, throw the ball as far as he could for Smith, who was in the game because his brother, Gage, had fouled out.

"I don't think you could practice that 10 times and get it that perfect," Limback said. "Unbelievable execution. It wasn't a set play as much as the players who ran the set."

Executing that play also set off a series of circumstances that allowed Concordia to win its first regular-season men's league title since 1996.

Concordia went into last Wednesday's game trailing Briar Cliff by two games with two to play. After the Concordia heartbreaker, Briar Cliff lost to Doane on Friday and Concordia won at Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday night to share the title with Briar Cliff.

Limback said the Briar Cliff win would have lost some of its luster if the Bulldogs weren't able to finish with a share of the title.

"I was really impressed with the character of the guys to come off the high of that big win Wednesday and put together a great effort on Saturday," Limback said.

Playing at the Corn Palace, Concordia bolted to a 13-2 lead and never trailed in an 86-70 win. Five Bulldogs finished in double figures. For the season, four average between 12 and 16.5 points per game.

"That's kind of our M.O. When we're at our best, we have five guys in double figures," Limback said.

Next up for Concordia (22-6) is the GPAC tournament, which begins Wednesday and wraps up next Tuesday. Concordia hosts Morningside in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m.

"There's a lot of belief in the locker room," Limback said. "I think we're playing good right now, but I still don't think our best basketball has been played yet."

Women's GPAC tournament

The women's basketball tournament also begins Wednesday with No. 9 Morningside the top seed. Perennial power Concordia is the sixth seed.

Track and field

Over the weekend, the Doane men and Concordia women won the GPAC indoor track meet.

Doane's Zach Turner and Payton Mauldin of Dordt were the co-outstanding male athletes of the meet, while Hastings' Lauren Tamayo from Ralston was the outstanding female athlete.

Wrestling

Doane won the wrestling league meet for the second straight year.

