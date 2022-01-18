Concordia still searching for Bulldogs' first GPAC men's basketball title

Ben Limback knows what it's like to win a regular-season men's basketball conference title for Concordia.

Limback was a player for the Bulldogs in 1996 when they last won the league title, back when they competed in the NIAC. Concordia has been in the GPAC since 2000, and with a month left in the regular season, it's in a position to win that elusive title.

"Our goal is to win the GPAC," said Limback, in his ninth season as Concordia's coach. "We have a lot of work to do, but it's something this team feels it can accomplish."

Concordia, ranked 25th in the NAIA poll, took a huge step in that direction Saturday when it completed a season sweep of No. 11 Jamestown with an 82-79 road win. That win improved the Bulldogs to 9-3 in league play, a half-game behind leader Briar Cliff. Northwestern is one game back, Morningside is two back and Jamestown three back.

"All these teams are capable of rattling off a run," said Limback, whose team has the program's best 20-game record (16-4) since 2005. "(In November) I told the guys I truly believe the winner of the league could have four or five losses when it's all said and done."