Council Bluffs native Max Duggan named as a Heisman Trophy finalist

Max Duggan began the season as TCU’s backup quarterback. He’ll end it as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

The fourth-year QB out of Council Bluffs Lewis Central will be in New York City when the winner is announced Saturday night. Joining him will be Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and USC's Caleb Williams.

Duggan’s individual statistics are strong, if not overwhelming. Those include major categories like passing yards per game (255.5, 32nd nationally), completion percentage (64.9%, 32nd), yards per attempt (9.0, seventh), and quarterback rating (165.48, ninth). His 30 touchdown passes are 12th most, with no one ahead of him having thrown fewer than his four interceptions.

His affect on the team since taking over for injured starter Chandler Morris halfway through the season opener has been more pronounced. The previous three-year starter lost his job under new coach Sonny Dykes but broke out with a fresh chance, guiding the No. 6 overall scoring offense (40.3 points per game) as the wins piled up.

The Horned Frogs (12-1) finished an unbeaten regular season and will play Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Eve. Perhaps Duggan’s signature Heisman moments came in the overtime defeat in the Big 12 title game against Kansas State on Saturday when he became the first player with 250-plus passing yards and 100-plus rushing yards in a league championship game since Deshaun Watson in the 2015 ACC tilt.

“We still have a game to play,” an emotional Duggan said Saturday. “It’s gonna hurt. Let it fuel you. But we’ve got to get back to work.”

Duggan’s story is as inspiring as any Heisman contender. A preseason COVID-19 screening in 2020 revealed he had been born with a heart condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome that required a nine-hour procedure — a blood clot two days later led to emergency surgery after that. He played most of 2021 with a broken bone and torn tendon in one foot, even limping to class without the protective boot to prevent pictures from popping up on social media.

A new coach and demotion greeted him to begin this season. The son of longtime legendary Council Bluffs coach Jim Duggan — who won state titles at St. Albert in 2006 and 2007 and led Lewis Central later in his career — never considered pouting or transferring and was ready as TCU at one point won seven straight games by 10 points or fewer under his watch.

Duggan is the first Heisman finalist to play high school football in the Omaha metro area since Nebraska’s Eric Crouch in 2001. TCU boasts one Heisman winner in school history (quarterback Davey O’Brien in 1938) and one finalist in the last 35 years (running back LaDainian Tomlinson in 2000).