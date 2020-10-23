COVID canceled a Chadron State football game, but the Eagles are quick to adapt

"It's definitely been an interesting year," Long said.

Long's team hoped to play Saturday to build off the momentum of last week's 41-25 win over South Dakota Mines when the Eagles compiled 599 yards of offense. That's in contrast to their opener when Chadron (1-1) scored seven points and had 266 yards in an overtime loss at Colorado Mesa.

"The biggest difference was we were able to run the football," Long said. "When we're able to run the football, it opens up our offensive coordinator's playbook."

The run game was led by Jalen Starks, a former UCLA back who rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. That balanced Dalton Holst's passing as he went 19 of 27 for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

Chadron graduated three of its top four receivers from last year's 6-5 team, but last Saturday Holst was in sync with Cole Thurness (eight catches for 175 yards) and Chad Mikelson (six catches for 166 yards).

"I think Dalton has a lot of trust in those two because he's evolved with them over the last three, four years," Long said. "He has a security blanket to throw to those guys."