Creighton and Nebraska rank in top 10 for men's basketball ticket sales

LINCOLN — Creighton and Nebraska ranked in the top 10 in average men’s basketball attendance this past season, according to the NCAA’s box-score reports.

The Bluejays, who finished 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament, ranked sixth with 16,611 per game, down 4% from 2019-20. Excluding the COVID-hampered 2020-21 season, CU has been in the top 10 in reported attendance 10 times in the past 12 years. It hasn’t finished lower than 22nd since 2009-10.

The Huskers, who went 10-22 and finished their season in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, ranked 10th at 15,283 in purchased tickets.

The Associated Press reported in February that NU was scanning 7,160 tickets per game through 16 home games. So while the NCAA’s numbers suggest that NU nearly matched its attendance numbers from Fred Hoiberg’s first season in 2019-20 (15,605), those figures could be misleading.

But the Huskers sold all those tickets, which indicates the interest was strong after the momentum from a top-20 recruiting class NU signed the previous offseason. Only Wisconsin (16,505) and Indiana (15,845) averaged more purchased tickets than Nebraska among Big Ten teams. And no conference foe totaled more cumulative attendance than the Huskers, who ranked sixth in that category (290,371). The Huskers have ranked no lower than 13th in average reported attendance since 2013.

Fifty miles East, the Bluejays boasted more fan support than any Big East counterpart. Marquette came closest with 13,495 fans per game, 17th nationally. But that was still 3,000 behind CU, despite the Golden Eagles’ slight capacity advantage. CHI Health Center seats 17,352, per kenpom.com. Marquette’s home arena seats 17,600.

UNO, which finished its season 5-25, averaged 1,282, down 46.4% from 2019-20. The Mavericks’ average attendance ranked 257th in Division I and sixth in the Summit League. New coach Chris Crutchfield will look to reverse those trends.

Among local women’s teams, Nebraska averaged 4,489 per game, 18th in Division I and fourth in the Big Ten. Only Iowa (8,224, fifth), Maryland (5,083, 11th) and Indiana (4,726, 13th) outdrew the Huskers among conference teams. And NU, which finished 24-9 and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament, drew 2% more per game this year than in 2019-20. The Huskers have ranked no lower than 22nd in average reported attendance since 2012-13.

Creighton, which finished 23-10 and advanced to the Elite Eight, ranked 119th with 1,011 fans per game. That represented a slight increase from the Jays’ average in 2019-20 (1,004) and ranked fifth in the Big East behind UConn (8,892, third), Marquette (1,255, 93rd), DePaul (1,214, 96th) and Villanova (1,082, 109th). Only one of those teams — UConn — advanced further than CU in the tournament.

The UNO women drew 531 per game, up 32% from 2019-20 (402). The Mavs (7-19) ranked 208th nationally and sixth in the Summit League.

