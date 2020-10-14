Creighton and Nebraska still trying to solidify date for rivalry basketball game

“We’re really waiting on the Big East,” McDermott said.

A few additional notes on Creighton basketball are below:

» Wednesday marked the first day of preseason practice. The Jays spent the last three weeks preparing themselves for it — conditioning and timing were two areas where the players initially struggled as they worked to regain their form following a summer away from one another, McDermott said.

So there is still some catching up to do.

“We hopefully can move a little faster because we’re a relatively veteran team,” McDermott said.

He mentioned, too, that an issue for his staff during the next six weeks will be to find ways to keep his guys engaged. There are no exhibitions or closed scrimmages this preseason — moments that help break up the routine of October’s daily practice sessions.

Instead, all teams have until Nov. 25 season opener is... practice. And more practice. And more practice.

That can be mentally draining.

“Trying to keep this fresh for a group of guys that’s been through it a lot is going to be a challenge,” McDermott said. “Six weeks with no outside competition is a long time.”