Creighton and Nebraska volleyball players selected for national training team

Creighton's Norah Sis and Nebraska's Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez were among 20 players selected for this year's women's under-21 national training team.

The team will train in Shreveport, Louisiana, beginning May 26. Twelve players will be chosen to compete at the U21 Pan American Cup in Mexico beginning June 5.

Rodriguez is a libero who played on the U20 national team that placed fifth at last year's FIVB World Championship in the Netherlands. Allick, from Waverly, is a middle blocker for the Huskers.

Sis was an AVCA third-team All-American as a freshman outside hitter for Creighton. The Papillion-La Vista grad was the Big East freshman of the year when she ranked second in the league in kills and third in points.

