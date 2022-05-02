 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Creighton and Nebraska volleyball players selected for national training team

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Creighton's Norah Sis and Nebraska's Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez were among 20 players selected for this year's women's under-21 national training team.

The team will train in Shreveport, Louisiana, beginning May 26. Twelve players will be chosen to compete at the U21 Pan American Cup in Mexico beginning June 5.

Rodriguez is a libero who played on the U20 national team that placed fifth at last year's FIVB World Championship in the Netherlands. Allick, from Waverly, is a middle blocker for the Huskers.

Sis was an AVCA third-team All-American as a freshman outside hitter for Creighton. The Papillion-La Vista grad was the Big East freshman of the year when she ranked second in the league in kills and third in points.

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert