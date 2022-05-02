Creighton and Nebraska volleyball players selected for national training team

Creighton's Norah Sis and Nebraska's Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez were among 20 players selected for this year's women's under-21 national training team.
The team will train in Shreveport, Louisiana, beginning May 26. Twelve players will be chosen to compete at the U21 Pan American Cup in Mexico beginning June 5.
Rodriguez is a libero who played on the U20 national team that placed fifth at last year's FIVB World Championship in the Netherlands. Allick, from Waverly, is a middle blocker for the Huskers.
Sis was an AVCA third-team All-American as a freshman outside hitter for Creighton. The Papillion-La Vista grad was the Big East freshman of the year when she ranked second in the league in kills and third in points.
Nebraska volleyball's AVCA All-Americans
Lexi Rodriguez
Lexi Rodriguez, first team (2021)
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kayla Caffey
Kayla Caffey, second team (2021)
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lauren Stivrins
Lauren Stivrins, first team (2018, 2020-21), second team (2019)
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexi Sun
Lexi Sun, third team (2019, 2020-21)
KENNETH FERRIERA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nicklin Hames
Nicklin Hames, second team (2020-21), honorable mention (2021)
SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD
Madi Kubik
Madi Kubik, third team (2021), honorable mention (2020-21)
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kenzie Maloney
Kenzie Maloney, third team (2018)
KAYLA WOLF, THE WORLD-HERALD
Annika Albrecht
Annika Albrecht, second team (2017)
ADAM WARNER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Briana Holman
Briana Holman, honorable mention (2017)
ADAM WARNER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mikaela Foecke
Mikaela Foecke, first team (2018), second team (2017)
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kelly Hunter
Kelly Hunter, second team (2016), first team (2017)
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Amber Rolfzen
Amber Rolfzen, second team (2015), third team (2016)
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Justine Wong-Orantes
Justine Wong-Orantes, third team (2015), first team (2016)
KAYLEE EVERLY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kelsey Robinson
Kelsey Robinson, first team (2013)
ANDREW DICKINSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kadie Rolfzen
Kadie Rolfzen, third team (2013, 2014), first team (2015, 2016)
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lauren Cook
Lauren Cook, first team (2012)
CHRIS DORWART, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gina Mancuso
Gina Mancuso, first team (2011), second team (2012)
ANDREW DICKINSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lindsey Licht
Lindsey Licht, second team (2010)
MARCUS SCHEER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hannah Werth
Hannah Werth, second team (2010, 2012)
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Brooke Delano
Brooke Delano, second team (2009), first team (2010)
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sydney Anderson
Sydney Anderson, second team (2008), third team (2009)
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tara Mueller
Tara Mueller, second team (2008)
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson, first team (2006, 2008), third team (2007)
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tracy Stalls
Tracy Stalls, second team (2006, 2007)
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rachel Holloway
Rachel Holloway, third team (2006), second team (2007)
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sarah Pavan
Sarah Pavan, first team (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007)
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jennifer Saleaumua
Jennifer Saleaumua, second team (2004), third team (2005)
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Melissa Elmer
Melissa Elmer, second team (2003), first team (2004, 2005)
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Christina Houghtelling
Christina Houghtelling, first team (2005), second team (2007)
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jenny Kropp
Jenny Kropp, second team (2001)
LAURA INNS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Greichaly Cepero
Greichaly Cepero, first team (2000, 2002), second team (2001)
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Amber Holmquist
Amber Holmquist, second team (2000), first team (2001, 2002)
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Laura Pilakowski
Laura Pilakowski, first team (2000), second team (2002)
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nancy Metcalf
Nancy Metcalf, first team (1998, 1999, 2001)
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Megan Korver
Megan Korver, second team (1998)
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fiona Nepo
Fiona Nepo, first team (1996), second team (1997)
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lisa Reitsma
Lisa Reitsma, first team (1995, 1996), second team (1997)
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Christy Johnson
Christy Johnson, first team (1994, 1995)
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Kelly Aspegren
Kelly Aspegren, second team (1994)
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Allison Weston
Allison Weston, first team (1993, 1994, 1995)
THE WORLD-HERALD
Stephanie Thater
Stephanie Thater, second team (1990), first team (1991, 1992)
THE WORLD-HERALD
Janet Kruse
Janet Kruse, first team (1989, 1990), second team (1991)
THE WORLD-HERALD
Karen Dahlgren
Karen Dahlgren, second team (1985), first team (1986)
THE WORLD-HERALD
Others
Nebraska has had seven other players selected to the AVCA All-America teams, including Val Novak, Virginia Stahr, Lori Endicott, Enid Schonewise, Tisha Delaney, Annie Adamczak and Cathy Noth.
