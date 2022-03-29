Creighton baseball defeats Nebraska in first meeting since 2019

The Huskers whiffed on scoring chances time and again while Creighton capitalized on its limited opportunities in a 3-2 Jays win Tuesday night.

The first game between the in-state rivals in three years came down to clutch hitting — or a lack thereof. Big Red couldn’t find the big hit, going 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position including stranding the potential tying run at second base to end the game.

Nebraska’s recent aversion to clutch hitting was on display throughout. A man on second base with no outs to begin the game was left standing at third. The bases stayed loaded in a scoreless third. Jack Steil doubled with one out in the fourth and stayed up after a flyout and strikeout.

The two biggest missed chances came late with the Jays clinging to a 3-2 lead. In the seventh — when a two-base throwing error and Jackson single put men at the corners with no outs — the Huskers got their only run on an ensuing 4-6-3 double play. They put men at the corners with no outs again in the eighth on a Cam Chick double, a passed ball and a plunked batter.

But Creighton right-hander Tommy Steier — who also wiggled out of the jam in the seventh — followed with strikeouts of Nebraska’s hottest hitters. Then he induced a Luke Jessen grounder to first base that Alan Roden bobbled, with a bang-bang play appearing imminent.

Instead Jessen tripped going down the line. The freshman pounded the dirt in frustration as those in white skipped off the field.

The Huskers (9-14) took the lead in the second on a Garrett Anglim double and Core Jackson RBI single. Creighton answered right back in the bottom half with three straight knocks, including a game-tying hit up the middle by Nolan Clifford. A Kyle Hess sacrifice fly to left — a swing that would have resulted in extra bases if not for Cam Chick’s full-extension dive — gave the hosts a lead they preserved across four pitchers.

CU added on in the fifth when a muffed grounder to first base allowed Hogan Helligso to score with two outs after he had doubled.

​Creighton (12-7) has won six of the last seven meetings of the in-state rivals.

