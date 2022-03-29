 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Creighton baseball defeats Nebraska in first meeting since 2019

The Huskers whiffed on scoring chances time and again while Creighton capitalized on its limited opportunities in a 3-2 Jays win Tuesday night.

The first game between the in-state rivals in three years came down to clutch hitting — or a lack thereof. Big Red couldn’t find the big hit, going 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position including stranding the potential tying run at second base to end the game.

Nebraska’s recent aversion to clutch hitting was on display throughout. A man on second base with no outs to begin the game was left standing at third. The bases stayed loaded in a scoreless third. Jack Steil doubled with one out in the fourth and stayed up after a flyout and strikeout.

The two biggest missed chances came late with the Jays clinging to a 3-2 lead. In the seventh — when a two-base throwing error and Jackson single put men at the corners with no outs — the Huskers got their only run on an ensuing 4-6-3 double play. They put men at the corners with no outs again in the eighth on a Cam Chick double, a passed ball and a plunked batter.

But Creighton right-hander Tommy Steier — who also wiggled out of the jam in the seventh — followed with strikeouts of Nebraska’s hottest hitters. Then he induced a Luke Jessen grounder to first base that Alan Roden bobbled, with a bang-bang play appearing imminent.

Instead Jessen tripped going down the line. The freshman pounded the dirt in frustration as those in white skipped off the field.

The Huskers (9-14) took the lead in the second on a Garrett Anglim double and Core Jackson RBI single. Creighton answered right back in the bottom half with three straight knocks, including a game-tying hit up the middle by Nolan Clifford. A Kyle Hess sacrifice fly to left — a swing that would have resulted in extra bases if not for Cam Chick’s full-extension dive — gave the hosts a lead they preserved across four pitchers.

CU added on in the fifth when a muffed grounder to first base allowed Hogan Helligso to score with two outs after he had doubled.

​Creighton (12-7) has won six of the last seven meetings of the in-state rivals.

evan.bland@owh.com,

402-444-1201,

twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

