Creighton basketball grabs early lead and holds on in win over Nebraska

Before Tuesday, Shereef Mitchell was only player who'd suited up in a Nebraska-Creighton game with fans in the stands. Mitchell did make his season debut and contributed four points.

Both teams have new rosters, with plenty of inexperience. They're working to gain continuity and confidence. They each had up and down showings last week.

But Creighton — which relied on three true freshmen and two grad transfers in its eight-man rotation Tuesday — apparently found some solutions, which was on display right away.

CU jumped out to a 29-10 lead, momentarily stunning the home crowd as the Huskers struggled to find a rhythm offensively. The Jays were crisp and precisive from the start — attacking mericously in transition and burying their open looks from long range.

O'Connell had nine points in the first five minutes — his second 3-pointer made it 14-5 at the 15:10 mark. Then Nembhard took over, initiating a 9-0 run by himself and knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers at the end of that spurt to push CU's advantage to 25-10 with 13 minutes left.

But the Huskers worked their way back into the game. Really, they got hot from distance.