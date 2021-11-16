Creighton basketball grabs early lead and holds on in win over Nebraska

LINCOLN — Creighton's fast start helped a young team settle into its first road test and the Jays made enough plays in the second half to secure a 77-69 win over rival Nebraska.
CU nearly lost control of the game, despite taking a 29-10 lead during the first 10 minutes. A hot shooting surge, led by Kobe Webster's strong season debut off the bench, trimmed the Jays' lead to one point late in the first half.
But Creighton never blinked.
Senior Alex O'Connell's floater with eight minutes left quieted the Pinnacle Bank crowd after NU had pulled within 58-55. Freshman Arthur Kaluma hit a jumper the next time down.
But in the end, the night was highlighted by the sensational play of freshman Ryan Nembhard, who passed his first test as a rookie floor general. Nembhard finished with 22 points, five assists and five rebounds. His 3-pointer with five minutes left stretched Creighton's advantage to 68-59.
Senior Ryan Hawkins — who had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists — buried two 3-pointers late that iced the victory.
The win marks the 10th in the last 11 meetings for Creighton against Nebraska. The Jays have won three in a row in the series.
This meeting was different, though, than many before it.
Before Tuesday, Shereef Mitchell was only player who'd suited up in a Nebraska-Creighton game with fans in the stands. Mitchell did make his season debut and contributed four points.
Both teams have new rosters, with plenty of inexperience. They're working to gain continuity and confidence. They each had up and down showings last week.
But Creighton — which relied on three true freshmen and two grad transfers in its eight-man rotation Tuesday — apparently found some solutions, which was on display right away.
CU jumped out to a 29-10 lead, momentarily stunning the home crowd as the Huskers struggled to find a rhythm offensively. The Jays were crisp and precisive from the start — attacking mericously in transition and burying their open looks from long range.
O'Connell had nine points in the first five minutes — his second 3-pointer made it 14-5 at the 15:10 mark. Then Nembhard took over, initiating a 9-0 run by himself and knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers at the end of that spurt to push CU's advantage to 25-10 with 13 minutes left.
But the Huskers worked their way back into the game. Really, they got hot from distance.
They made four straight 3-pointers over a five-possession stretch — the last one, by Webster, pulled NU within 35-33 with 2:16, capping an 18-2 run.
Another Webster 3-pointer made it 37-36 with one minute left before halftime. And CU managed to extend its advantage to 40-36 at the break.
Nebraska just couldn't get over the hump after halftime. The Huskers played without junior Trey McGowens for the game's final 18 minutes. Webster finished with a team-high 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa