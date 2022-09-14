Creighton men's soccer nets a flurry of goals, win over UNO

It was a blue wave of goals at Caniglia Field on Wednesday night.

Creighton has shown it can score in bunches this season. That explosive ability was on full display in the middle of the match against UNO.

The Bluejays broke away by scoring three times in the final 14 minutes of the first half on their way to a 6-1 win.

"I think at some point we just stepped our intensity a level up," said Creighton's Jackson Castro, who scored in each half Wednesday. "It was pretty even early ... and then we stepped it up a level. And that's what we're capable of."

The match was scoreless through the first 31 minutes before CU broke through, then broke away.

A Giorgio Probo corner kick was converted by Charles Auguste for his first goal of the season.

The Jays, who entered Wednesday averaging 3.4 goals per game, followed that with a pair of laser shots that quickly put Creighton in command by halftime.

Two minutes after Auguste's goal, Castro delivered a left-footed strike from 20 yards out that settled into the top left corner of the net. Then 3:15 before halftime, Owen O'Malley collected a long pass from Miguel Ventura and drilled a shot from 25 yards out.

"I thought we were fairly organized early, but they're a good team. They move the ball quick," UNO coach Donovan Dowling said. "They had some really nice goals, they had some really nice strikes. And we shot ourselves in the foot a little bit."

Creighton put the game away early in the second half.

Castro scored his second goal of the night, off an O'Malley assist, eight minutes in. Castro has five goals on the season, which tied him with Duncan McGuire for the team lead.

Nine minutes later, McGuire regained the lead as he scored with 28:25 left.

Creighton's final goal came from another Omaha Creighton Prep graduate as Ryan Brakke scored in the 80th minute for his first goal as a Bluejay.

UNO scored its goal with 2:07 left when Gonzalo Cuevas converted a penalty kick.

Wednesday was the third time in six games that Creighton (3-1-2) has scored six times in a match. UNO (3-2-1) had gone 3-0-1 in its previous four matches.

Creighton next opens Big East play at home against Connecticut at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. UNO plays at UTRGV.

Creighton (3-1-2) ......... 3 3—6

At UNO (3-2-1) ............ 0 1—1

Goals: CU, Castro 2, Auguste, O'Malley, McGuire, Brakke. UNO, Cuevas.