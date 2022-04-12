Creighton-Nebraska baseball game called off due to weather

LINCOLN – Severe weather wiped out the Nebraska-Creighton game Tuesday night after three innings.

The Huskers led 1-0 after three complete frames when the contest went into a lightning delay at 6:56 p.m. Fans and media were instructed to take shelter indoors in bathrooms and offices as tornado sires blared. The game was called at 7:33 p.m.

Details on whether and when the game might be made up were still being discussed by both teams. The intent, multiple officials said, is for the game to be suspended and resume at Haymarket Park early next month.

Creighton is leaving on a flight early Wednesday morning for a weekend series at St. John’s. Nebraska stays home for four games against BYU beginning Thursday.

The game was initially moved up from a 6:35 p.m. start to 6:05 p.m.

Nebraska starter Mason Ornelas allowed just a pair of singles in three scoreless stanzas while striking out a pair. The Huskers plated the go-ahead run in the third inning when singles by Garrett Anglim and Max Anderson and a groundout set up a Nick Wimmers RBI grounder to the shortstop.

Creighton went to the bullpen in the second inning, with reliever Paul Bergstrom inheriting a bases-loaded, one-out situation. He responded with two strikeouts.​

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.