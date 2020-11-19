Creighton-Nebraska basketball rivalry renewed for 44th consecutive season

Creighton and Nebraska announced their full nonconference schedules Thursday, confirming the two rivals will play for the 44th consecutive season.

The Jays and Huskers are set to face off Dec. 11 at the CHI Health Center.

The CU-NU series was originally scheduled to take place in Lincoln this season. But the pandemic forced limits on fan attendance and dampened the impact of a homecourt advantage, so the rivalry's traditional home-and-away sequence got put on hold until next year.

Instead, the two teams decided to meet in Omaha for the second straight season. They'll play in Lincoln in 2021.

Finding a compromise has been a sticking point for many nonconference rivalry duos across the country this year, putting several compelling matchups in jeopardy.

Rhode Island-Providence, Missouri-Kansas and Memphis-Tennessee aren’t happening in 2020. It’s still TBD on Wisconsin-Marquette and Seton Hall-Rutgers. Kentucky and Louisville ultimately scheduled their game but not without some verbal jabs between the head coaches. Same for Xavier and Cincinnati.

The delayed season start date and the extra December league games also complicated the scheduling process.

But Creighton and Nebraska found a solution.