Creighton-Nebraska basketball rivalry renewed for 44th consecutive season

Creighton and Nebraska announced their full nonconference schedules Thursday, confirming the two rivals will play for the 44th consecutive season.
The Jays and Huskers are set to face off Dec. 11 at the CHI Health Center.
The CU-NU series was originally scheduled to take place in Lincoln this season. But the pandemic forced limits on fan attendance and dampened the impact of a homecourt advantage, so the rivalry's traditional home-and-away sequence got put on hold until next year.
Instead, the two teams decided to meet in Omaha for the second straight season. They'll play in Lincoln in 2021.
Finding a compromise has been a sticking point for many nonconference rivalry duos across the country this year, putting several compelling matchups in jeopardy.
Rhode Island-Providence, Missouri-Kansas and Memphis-Tennessee aren’t happening in 2020. It’s still TBD on Wisconsin-Marquette and Seton Hall-Rutgers. Kentucky and Louisville ultimately scheduled their game but not without some verbal jabs between the head coaches. Same for Xavier and Cincinnati.
The delayed season start date and the extra December league games also complicated the scheduling process.
But Creighton and Nebraska found a solution.
Last year, the Jays beat NU 95-76 to take a one-game lead in the all-time series (27-26). CU has won eight of the last nine meetings. And the Huskers haven’t defeated CU in Omaha since the 2004 NIT.
Nebraska will be one of three nonconference opponents hosted by Creighton in a shortened out-of-league slate. The Jays host UNO on Dec. 1 and Kennesaw State on Dec. 4.
The Big East has yet to announce the final three-fourths of its 20-game league schedule, so the Jays only know their opponents through Christmas.
Division I teams are allowed to play a maximum of 27 games this season.
The Huskers' schedule is complete after Thursday's announcement and Wednesday's release of the 20-game Big Ten schedule. Nebraska will open the season with six consecutive home games, starting with McNeese State next Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004
2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75
2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62
2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67
2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55
2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67
2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42
2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66
2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54
2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61
2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52
2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62
2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61
2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44
2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48
