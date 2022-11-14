Creighton rises to No. 20 in AP poll, while Nebraska remains at No. 22

Two impressive road wins against the Summit League’s top teams helped Creighton women’s basketball jump a spot in the Associated Press rankings this week.

CU is No. 20, hopping ahead of Oregon, which dropped from 20th to 21st, where the Bluejays had previously been in the preseason rankings.

Creighton’s wins at South Dakota State (78-69) and South Dakota (74-51) earned it “Team of the Week” honors from ESPN.

Now, the Bluejays play in-state rival Nebraska, which held steady with a No. 22 ranking this week.

The Huskers defeated UNO 100-36 and Houston Christian 79-48 in first week of the season.

NU is one of six Big Ten teams in this week’s rankings. Iowa is No. 4, Ohio State moved up six spots to 8th after beating Tennessee, Indiana is 12th, Maryland is 19th and Michigan is 23rd.

The Bluejays are one of three Big East teams ranked, joining No. 5 UConn and No. 23 Villanova. CU also plays Drake — though at home — and travels to current No. 2 Stanford on Dec. 20.