Creighton rises while Nebraska drops in this week's volleyball rankings

Nebraska fell out of the top 10 and Creighton rose one spot to No. 23 in this week's edition of the coaches top 25.

The Huskers landed at No. 11 in the latest rankings on Monday following a 1-1 week against two more ranked opponents. It's the second time this year that they've dropped out of the top 10 — before this season, NU had been ranked inside the top 10 for three-plus years.

Nebraska's lost three of its last four matches dating back to Oct. 27. They won at No. 25 Illinois on Thursday. But suffered defeats to No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 8 Minnesota and No. 10 Ohio State.

The Huskers (17-6, 11-3) will break their ranked-opponents streak Friday when they host Maryland — they had played five straight top 25 teams.

Creighton, meanwhile, is on a roll.

The Jays (24-3, 12-2) have won seven straight matches against teams in the Big East, which ranks as the RPI's sixth-toughest conference in the country. CU spent three straight weeks at No. 24 in the coaches poll before rising to No. 23 this week.

Up next for Creighton are road matches against Georgetown and Villanova this weekend.