Creighton spoils debut of UNO baseball’s new ballpark
BASEBALL

Jared Wegner

Creighton right fielder Jared Wegner lays out to catch a ball hit by Omaha's Chris Esposito for the second out in the firth inning.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton spoiled the celebratory debut of UNO’s new ballpark Friday, pulling away from the Mavs in a 10-3 victory Friday evening.

The Jays trailed 2-0 early at Tal Anderson Field, but the CU bats came alive midway through the game.

They tied it at 2-2 on a two-run error in the fourth and then took the lead one inning later on sophomore outfielder Jared Wegner’s RBI-single.

Creighton (3-2) led 5-3 in the seventh when it broke the game open. Sophomore infielder Andrew Meggs drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single. Then redshirt freshman outfielder Alan Roden followed up with an RBI-double.

Senior first baseman Dax Roper hit a high-arching two-run homer in the eighth inning — the first in the new venue’s history. That made it 10-3.

The Mavs (3-4) just couldn’t capitalize on their early momentum.

They scored two runs in the opening frame, thanks to junior Chris Esposito’s RBI-triple and sophomore Ryan Doran’s run-scoring single.

But CU’s pitchers settled in from there. Sophomore Dylan Tebrake surrendered three runs over five innings. Relievers Paul Bergstrom and Ben Dotzler closed it out without allowing a run over the final four innings.

The loss marked the first for UNO at its new field, which is part of the school’s $23.5 million baseball-softball complex. Not all the seats were full as the Mavs adhered to social distancing protocols. But the game went in the books as a sellout.

The two teams will play again Saturday at 3 p.m.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

UNO opens Tal Anderson field against Creighton

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

