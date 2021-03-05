Creighton spoils debut of UNO baseball’s new ballpark

Creighton spoiled the celebratory debut of UNO’s new ballpark Friday, pulling away from the Mavs in a 10-3 victory Friday evening.

The Jays trailed 2-0 early at Tal Anderson Field, but the CU bats came alive midway through the game.

They tied it at 2-2 on a two-run error in the fourth and then took the lead one inning later on sophomore outfielder Jared Wegner’s RBI-single.

Creighton (3-2) led 5-3 in the seventh when it broke the game open. Sophomore infielder Andrew Meggs drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single. Then redshirt freshman outfielder Alan Roden followed up with an RBI-double.

Senior first baseman Dax Roper hit a high-arching two-run homer in the eighth inning — the first in the new venue’s history. That made it 10-3.

The Mavs (3-4) just couldn’t capitalize on their early momentum.

They scored two runs in the opening frame, thanks to junior Chris Esposito’s RBI-triple and sophomore Ryan Doran’s run-scoring single.

But CU’s pitchers settled in from there. Sophomore Dylan Tebrake surrendered three runs over five innings. Relievers Paul Bergstrom and Ben Dotzler closed it out without allowing a run over the final four innings.