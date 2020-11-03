Creighton, UNO men's basketball will face off in a regular-season game for first time in 25 years

Creighton has added UNO to its nonconference schedule this year, marking the first time in 25 years that the two Omaha-based programs will meet in a regular-season game.

This year's Jays-Mavs matchup, announced Tuesday, is set to take place on Dec. 1 at the CHI Health Center.

The last time these two teams played was in a charity exhibition game in 2017 — CU won 96-67. Prior to that, they hadn’t faced off in any capacity since a 2009 exhibition game.

The last regular season meeting: Creighton won 74-71 on Nov. 30, 1995, at the Civic Auditorium. CU leads the all-time series 40-3.

"Our players and staff look forward to the opportunity to visit Creighton," UNO coach Derrin Hansen said in a statement. "It should be a game that garners a lot of interest in the Omaha basketball community, and it will serve as a great measuring stick for our team early in the 2020-21 season."

The Jays and Mavs have been forced to alter their out-of-league schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Creighton only has one available slot left for a nonconference game — and that is presumably reserved for the annual rivalry match-up against Nebraska, although a date has yet to be finalized.