Creighton, UNO men's basketball will face off in a regular-season game for first time in 25 years

Creighton has added UNO to its nonconference schedule this year, marking the first time in 25 years that the two Omaha-based programs will meet in a regular-season game.
This year's Jays-Mavs matchup, announced Tuesday, is set to take place on Dec. 1 at the CHI Health Center.
The last time these two teams played was in a charity exhibition game in 2017 — CU won 96-67. Prior to that, they hadn’t faced off in any capacity since a 2009 exhibition game.
The last regular season meeting: Creighton won 74-71 on Nov. 30, 1995, at the Civic Auditorium. CU leads the all-time series 40-3.
"Our players and staff look forward to the opportunity to visit Creighton," UNO coach Derrin Hansen said in a statement. "It should be a game that garners a lot of interest in the Omaha basketball community, and it will serve as a great measuring stick for our team early in the 2020-21 season."
The Jays and Mavs have been forced to alter their out-of-league schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Creighton only has one available slot left for a nonconference game — and that is presumably reserved for the annual rivalry match-up against Nebraska, although a date has yet to be finalized.
The Jays will play 20 league games, the first four of which were announced last week. They’ll open their season with three games at the Crossover Classic from Nov. 25-27 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Creighton is set to host Kennesaw State and will play a road game at Kansas in December.
UNO’s also playing the Jayhawks this year — three days after the CU-KU showdown. The rest of the Mavs schedule has yet to be announced. The Summit League is planning for a 16-game conference schedule, where teams pair up each weekend and play twice at one site.
Creighton’s known schedule at this point:
Nov. 25 — vs. South Dakota State
Nov. 26 — vs. Wichita State or Dayton
Nov. 27 — vs. West Virginia, Texas A&M, Memphis or Ohio State
Dec. 1 — UNO
Dec. 4 — Kennesaw State
Dec. 8 — at Kansas
TBD — vs. Nebraska
Dec. 14 — Marquette
Dec. 17 — at St. John’s
Dec. 20 — at UConn
Dec. 23 — Xavier
UNO's known schedule at this point:
Nov. 25-27 — Gulf Coast Showcase
Dec. 1 — at Creighton
Dec. 11 — at Kansas
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.