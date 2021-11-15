 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton volleyball moves up, while Nebraska stays put in latest Top 25
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Creighton volleyball moves up, while Nebraska stays put in latest Top 25

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Creighton moved up two spots while Nebraska stayed put in this week's edition of the volleyball coaches Top 25. 

The Bluejays rose to No. 21 in the latest rankings after sweeping a pair of road matches at Georgetown and Villanova. Creighton (26-3, 14-2) has won nine straight and is tied with Marquette for first place in the Big East standings entering the final week of the regular season. 

The Huskers came in at No. 11 for the second week in a row after beating Maryland and Indiana last week. Nebraska (19-6, 13-3) is tied with No. 5 Wisconsin for the top spot in the Big Ten standings with four matches left. 

Nebraska and Creighton both had players honored by their conference Monday, too. 

NU's Lexi Rodriguez was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week for the second time. The libero finished with 22 digs in both of Nebraska's wins last week and added a season-high three aces against Indiana.

Creighton's Norah Sis earned Big East freshman of the week honors for the sixth time this season. The outside hitter had 12 kills on a season-high .500 hitting percentage against Villanova and averaged 3.33 kills per set last week. 

Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

Look back at some of our past All-Nebraska volleyball teams and the iconic covers from the last 13 years.

1 of 13
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert