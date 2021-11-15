Creighton volleyball moves up, while Nebraska stays put in latest Top 25

Creighton moved up two spots while Nebraska stayed put in this week's edition of the volleyball coaches Top 25.

The Bluejays rose to No. 21 in the latest rankings after sweeping a pair of road matches at Georgetown and Villanova. Creighton (26-3, 14-2) has won nine straight and is tied with Marquette for first place in the Big East standings entering the final week of the regular season.

The Huskers came in at No. 11 for the second week in a row after beating Maryland and Indiana last week. Nebraska (19-6, 13-3) is tied with No. 5 Wisconsin for the top spot in the Big Ten standings with four matches left.

Nebraska and Creighton both had players honored by their conference Monday, too.

NU's Lexi Rodriguez was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week for the second time. The libero finished with 22 digs in both of Nebraska's wins last week and added a season-high three aces against Indiana.

Creighton's Norah Sis earned Big East freshman of the week honors for the sixth time this season. The outside hitter had 12 kills on a season-high .500 hitting percentage against Villanova and averaged 3.33 kills per set last week.