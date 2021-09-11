Creighton volleyball records season-high 13 blocks as Jays sweep UNO

UNO's Rachel Fairbanks, the junior outside hitter, did lead her team with 10 kills. Senior Sadie Limback added eight.

But the Mavs' tough stretch of play continued — they've lost five of their last six matches, and three of those were decided in five sets (including a defeat to SMU earlier Saturday). They had CU on the ropes momentarily Saturday night.

UNO (2-6) pulled in front 18-13 on Fairbanks' perfectly placed kill. But that's when Creighton caught fire.

The Jays had been hitting under .100 for the match, relying on their defense to set the tone. But they got seven kills during that 12-0 run. Then they hit .323 in the third set.

Zimmerman and Sis finished with 10 kills. Davis added seven.

"My team has my back so we just had fun out there," Davis said. "We were kind of tired just because we were going up and down, but we were connecting well."

The victory clinched a Bluejay Invitational championship for Creighton, which defeated Illinois in four sets in its first match of the day.

The Jays looked impressive early against the Illini, building a 2-0 lead with a couple convincing set wins. But then its opponent responded.