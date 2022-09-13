Creighton vs. UNO is a 'showcase of soccer in the community'

Donovan Dowling watched Saturday at Baxter Arena as Creighton and UNO's volleyball teams traded leads and momentum before the Bluejays won eight of the last 11 points to take the fifth set 15-13.

Wednesday is the men's soccer teams' turn as both bring momentum into a 7 p.m. match at Caniglia Field.

"It's a rivalry, yes, but it's also a showcase of soccer in the community," Dowling said. "I think whenever UNO and Creighton play in any sport, people are going to be interested. Soccer is no different."

This will be Dowling's first venture into a UNO-Creighton matchup, He was hired as UNO's coach in late June and his team has made significant strides since the preseason.

After a 4-2 loss to Rutgers on opening night, the Mavs have gone 3-0-1. Sophomore forward Mathis Pilon St-Louis has a goal in each of those four games, including the game-winner in the 80th minute against Bradley last Friday. He has the game-winner in all three UNO wins and was the Summit League offensive player of the week.

"He's been a warrior," Dowling said of St-Louis. "He's come up with big-moment goals."

St-Louis has been on campus since January, so he's also eager to play in his first UNO-Creighton game.

"I think both teams are looking forward to this 100 percent. Conference game, nonconference game, that doesn't matter in this game. We want to win the city, it's red or blue," St-Louis said.

This is a much different Mav team from last season, when Creighton edged UNO 1-0. Besides a new coaching staff, the 2021 Mavericks had 12 seniors compared to two this season. Dowling feels this team is getting more in sync and is doing a better job of managing matches.

"As team has gone on, we've gotten more familiarity with one another. I think we're learning what it takes to win a college soccer match," Dowling said. "The group is growing in confidence and I think getting better and better each week."

UNO faces a 2-1-2 Creighton squad that has been dangerous on the offensive end. The Bluejays already have three players with at least three goals as Duncan McGuire has five while Owen O'Malley and Jackson Castro each have three.

Castro's goal in the 74th minute last Friday gave the Jays a 1-1 tie with then-No. 2 Stanford. Castro was the Big East offensive player of the week.

Creighton coach Johnny Torres feels that was a game his squad can build on as it also opens Big East play Saturday.

"Proud of the boys for the way they fought tonight," Torres said following the Stanford draw. "I thought (we) were on the right side of the ball most of the game, and I think we had Stanford on the ropes a little bit. I think the boys showed tonight that they're a special group and we can play with anybody."