Creighton women use fourth-quarter surge to pull away from UNO

Creighton's offense came alive in the fourth quarter and the Jays pulled away from a resilient UNO squad 71-51 Saturday afternoon at D.J. Sokol Arena.

CU scored on 10 of its first 12 possessions to open the final period — sophomore Lauren Jensen hit two 3-pointers and junior Carly Bachelor had three layups and two free throws during the decisive run.

The Jays (1-1) turned a four-point lead into a 66-45 advantage over six minutes of game time.

The Mavs (0-2), who repeatedly answered back in the game's adverse moments, just weren't able to keep up after CU's final surge.

UNO actually fell behind 26-16 late in the second quarter but got back-to-back buckets from junior Natalie Bartle in the final minute to pull within 28-21 at the break.

CU stretched its lead to 10 points in the third. But UNO answered back again — sophomore Lauren Frost's steal and 3-pointer just before the buzzer to cut Creighton's lead to 43-39.

That's when the Jays caught fire, though.

Bachelor scored with a back-cut layup on the first possession of the fourth quarter before Jensen buried a transition 3-pointer, forcing a UNO timeout.