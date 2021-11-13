 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton women use fourth-quarter surge to pull away from UNO
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Creighton women use fourth-quarter surge to pull away from UNO

Horan, Mitchell

Creighton's Jayme Horan passes the ball past UNO's Sam Mitchell.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton's offense came alive in the fourth quarter and the Jays pulled away from a resilient UNO squad 71-51 Saturday afternoon at D.J. Sokol Arena.

CU scored on 10 of its first 12 possessions to open the final period — sophomore Lauren Jensen hit two 3-pointers and junior Carly Bachelor had three layups and two free throws during the decisive run.

The Jays (1-1) turned a four-point lead into a 66-45 advantage over six minutes of game time.

The Mavs (0-2), who repeatedly answered back in the game's adverse moments, just weren't able to keep up after CU's final surge.

UNO actually fell behind 26-16 late in the second quarter but got back-to-back buckets from junior Natalie Bartle in the final minute to pull within 28-21 at the break.

CU stretched its lead to 10 points in the third. But UNO answered back again — sophomore Lauren Frost's steal and 3-pointer just before the buzzer to cut Creighton's lead to 43-39.

That's when the Jays caught fire, though.

Bachelor scored with a back-cut layup on the first possession of the fourth quarter before Jensen buried a transition 3-pointer, forcing a UNO timeout.

Two free throws and a layup by Bachelor stretched the lead to 52-41. Jensen nailed a 3-pointer two possessions later to make it 55-41.

The closest the Mavs got from there was 14 points.

The victory marked the Jays' seventh straight win over UNO since its move to Division I.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert