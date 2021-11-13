Creighton women use fourth-quarter surge to pull away from UNO

Creighton's offense came alive in the fourth quarter and the Jays pulled away from a resilient UNO squad 71-51 Saturday afternoon at D.J. Sokol Arena.
CU scored on 10 of its first 12 possessions to open the final period — sophomore Lauren Jensen hit two 3-pointers and junior Carly Bachelor had three layups and two free throws during the decisive run.
The Jays (1-1) turned a four-point lead into a 66-45 advantage over six minutes of game time.
The Mavs (0-2), who repeatedly answered back in the game's adverse moments, just weren't able to keep up after CU's final surge.
UNO actually fell behind 26-16 late in the second quarter but got back-to-back buckets from junior Natalie Bartle in the final minute to pull within 28-21 at the break.
CU stretched its lead to 10 points in the third. But UNO answered back again — sophomore Lauren Frost's steal and 3-pointer just before the buzzer to cut Creighton's lead to 43-39.
That's when the Jays caught fire, though.
Bachelor scored with a back-cut layup on the first possession of the fourth quarter before Jensen buried a transition 3-pointer, forcing a UNO timeout.
Two free throws and a layup by Bachelor stretched the lead to 52-41. Jensen nailed a 3-pointer two possessions later to make it 55-41.
The closest the Mavs got from there was 14 points.
The victory marked the Jays' seventh straight win over UNO since its move to Division I.
