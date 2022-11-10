19 straight points help No. 21 Creighton women pull away from South Dakota

The Creighton women used a 19-0 run to end the first half to grab control as the Bluejays went on to a 74-51 win over South Dakota on Thursday night.

The Bluejays trailed 22-14 with eight minutes left in the first half as they were shooting 23.1% (6 of 26) as they missed their first seven 3-point tries.

But CU held the Coyotes scoreless the rest of the half as six Bluejays scored during the momentum-turning run. Lauren Jensen scored six of her 12 points in that stretch.

Creighton pulled away from there as Molly Mogensen scored eight of her 16 points in the third quarter. Mogensen also led the Bluejays with four assists.

Morgan Maly led the Bluejays with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Carly Bachelor added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.

After a slow offensive start, Creighton shot 60% (18 of 30) from the field after halftime. And the Jays weren't reliant on 3-pointers as they hit 4 of 16 for the game from behind the arc.

Creighton will play its home opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday when it faces rival Nebraska.