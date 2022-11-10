19 straight points help No. 21 Creighton women pull away from South Dakota

Creighton Women's basketball signed McKayla Miller on Wednesday.
The Creighton women used a 19-0 run to end the first half to grab control as the Bluejays went on to a 74-51 win over South Dakota on Thursday night.
The Bluejays trailed 22-14 with eight minutes left in the first half as they were shooting 23.1% (6 of 26) as they missed their first seven 3-point tries.
But CU held the Coyotes scoreless the rest of the half as six Bluejays scored during the momentum-turning run. Lauren Jensen scored six of her 12 points in that stretch.
Creighton pulled away from there as Molly Mogensen scored eight of her 16 points in the third quarter. Mogensen also led the Bluejays with four assists.
Morgan Maly led the Bluejays with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Carly Bachelor added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.
After a slow offensive start, Creighton shot 60% (18 of 30) from the field after halftime. And the Jays weren't reliant on 3-pointers as they hit 4 of 16 for the game from behind the arc.
Creighton will play its home opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday when it faces rival Nebraska.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS01.jpg
Creighton's Lauren Jensen drives to the basket against Truman State's Gracie Stugart during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS02.jpg
Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a 3-pointer during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS03.jpg
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek looks to pass the ball to Carly Bachelor during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS04.jpg
Creighton's Rachael Saunders attempts a shot during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS05.jpg
Creighton's Mallory Brake drives to the basket against Truman State's Maddie Niemeier during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS06.jpg
Creighton's Carly Bachelor looks to the basket against Truman State's Emma Bulman during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS07.jpg
Creighton's Carly Bachelor attempts a free throw during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS08.jpg
Creighton's Mallory Brake looks to the basket against Truman State's Maddie Niemeier during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS10.jpg
Creighton's Morgan Maly attempts a shot against Truman State's Ellie Weltha during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS11.jpg
Creighton's Lauren Jensen (15) smiles as she high fives teammates on the way into a timeout during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS12.jpg
Creighton's Jim Flanery writes on a whiteboard during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS13.jpg
Creighton's Lauren Jensen drives to the basket during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS14.jpg
Creighton's Morgan Maly attempts a free throw during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS15.jpg
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek looks to the basket against Truman State's Emma Bulman during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS16.jpg
Creighton's Morgan Maly passes the ball past Truman State's Emma Bulman during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS17.jpg
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend looks to pass the ball against Truman State's Hannah Belanger during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS18.jpg
Creighton's Jayme Horan attempts a 3-pointer during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS19.jpg
Creighton's Molly Mogensen brings the ball upcourt during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS20.jpg
Creighton's Jayme Horan passes the ball during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS21.jpg
Creighton's Rachael Saunders looks to pass the ball during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS22.jpg
Creighton's Brittany Harshaw attempts a basket against Truman State's Gracie Stugart during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS23.jpg
Creighton's Brittany Harshaw attempts a shot against Truman State's Gracie Stugart during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
