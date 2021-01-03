2 Bluejays combine for 33 points as Creighton women hold on for win over Xavier

CINCINNATI — Temi Carda and Tatum Rembao combined for 33 points to lead the Creighton women to a 53-50 Big East win over Xavier on Sunday afternoon.

Carda led the Bluejays (3-6) with 18 points, while Rembao added 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Creighton trailed 41-40 after three quarters before outscoring Xavier 11-2 to start the fourth. A Gracey Griglione layup with 40 seconds left gave the Bluejays a 53-47 lead, and they held on after that.

Creighton next will play at DePaul on Jan. 10. CU's home game Wednesday was postponed because of positive COVID tests within the Marquette program.