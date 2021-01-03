 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bluejays combine for 33 points as Creighton women hold on for win over Xavier
0 comments
BASKETBALL

2 Bluejays combine for 33 points as Creighton women hold on for win over Xavier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CINCINNATI — Temi Carda and Tatum Rembao combined for 33 points to lead the Creighton women to a 53-50 Big East win over Xavier on Sunday afternoon.

Carda led the Bluejays (3-6) with 18 points, while Rembao added 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Creighton trailed 41-40 after three quarters before outscoring Xavier 11-2 to start the fourth. A Gracey Griglione layup with 40 seconds left gave the Bluejays a 53-47 lead, and they held on after that.

Creighton next will play at DePaul on Jan. 10. CU's home game Wednesday was postponed because of positive COVID tests within the Marquette program.

Meet the 2020-21 Creighton women's basketball team

1 of 14
0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert