PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Creighton softball got all the offense it would need in the first inning while Natalia Puchino and Jena Lawrence did the rest as the Bluejays beat Providence 7-0 Saturday in the Big East series finale.

CU (21-29, 5-16) wracked up 14 hits, including a 4-for-5 performance from leadoff hitter Cayla Nielsen. The junior from Blair also scored twice and raised her average to a team-high .390.

Lily West had three hits, two runs and two RBIs while Emma Rosonke added a two-run double to open the scoring during Creighton's four-run first. That was more than enough for Puchino and Lawrence.

Puchino went four inning to get the win and Lawrence got the save with three innings of one-hit relief.

Eight Bluejays recorded a hit while CU finished with five doubles, moving its season total to 76. That's second in program history, three shy of tying the single-season record set in 1993.

The Jays will return home to wrap up the regular season next weekend with a three-game series, beginning Friday, against St. John's.