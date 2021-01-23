'A little loosey goosey' :Creighton volleyball still solidifying team's identity

Creighton’s coach watched with curiosity as the Jays' players started to smile and relax a bit while trying to close out a third set against UNO in the season opener Friday.

Kirsten Bernthal Booth’s had some teams that thrive when they’re loose, and laughing, and reacting to high-pressure moments with a bit of goofiness.

Will that be a trait of this year’s squad? Hard to tell. Booth’s comfortable letting the players figure out what works best for them as this unconventional season unfolds.

But certainly, it’s something that she and her staff will be continually monitoring — how the Jays develop their team-wide identity and how they react to adverse moments.

“We got a little loosey goosey ... and we were giggling a little bit,” Booth said after the Jays’ sweep of the Mavs Friday. “We have to figure out what kind of team we are. Is loosey goosey a good thing? Last year, it wasn’t. They used the (mantra) ‘fun and focused.’ And ‘focused’ was an important component of that.”

Finding the right balance mentally is one of several aspects within an ongoing growth process for No. 15 Creighton (1-0).