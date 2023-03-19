It's not that everyone will be rooting against Creighton in Louisville.

It's just that everyone outside of Omaha will be rooting for Princeton, the No. 15 seed underdog who will meet the Bluejays in the Sweet 16 Friday.

Blake Peters made five 3-pointers in the second half Saturday as the Tigers beat another power conference team, this time it was Missouri, to reach the regional semifinal for the first time in 56 years. That came after Princeton (23-8) knocked off Pac-12 tournament champion Arizona in the first round.

“The world looks at us as two upsets,” forward Tosan Evbuomwan said. "But I feel like we’re supposed to be here. We have a lot of confidence in one another, what we’re doing. There’s definitely no letup with this group.”

The last time the Ivy League school reached the round of 16 was 1967, when 23 teams made the tournament. The Tigers will going for its first Elite Eight appearance since 1965. A guy named Bill Bradley was the star on that team.

So does that actually make Creighton the underdog Friday? The program has never made it past the Sweet 16 and has two appearances in that round.

Princeton, meanwhile, is the second Ivy League school to make the Sweet 16 in the past 43 tournaments, joining Cornell in 2010. No team from the academically prestigious league that doesn’t give athletic scholarships has gone further since Penn made the Final Four in 1979.

Here's some more about CU's next opponent in the NCAA tournament.

15 in Sweet 16: This is the third straight year a team seeded 15th made it to the Sweet 16, following Oral Roberts in 2021 and fellow New Jersey school St. Peter's last year. The only other time a 15 seed made it this far was 2013, when Florida Gulf Coast did it.

Last round: Ryan Langborg led Princeton with 22 points and Blake Peters added 17 in Saturday's 78-63 win. The Tigers were more than a match physically with Missouri, holding a 44-30 rebounding edge with 16 offensive boards that led to 19 second-chance points. Caden Pierce led the way with 16 rebounds.

Last 11 games: Princeton is 8-3 and averaging just over 76 points.

Coach knows the program: Coach Mitch Henderson was a a player for the Tigers when they beat defending champion UCLA in 1996, an iconic March Madness upset. He was also on Princeton's tourney team in 1998 under legendary coach Pete Carril.