For a second there, nearly every Creighton fan’s heart rate reached alarming heights.

It came with the postseason-caliber tension that filled the CHI Health Center on Tuesday after a eight-game win streak brought the Bluejays right back where many thought they’d be ahead of the season: In contention for first place in the Big East.

CU fans embraced the possibility of a regular-season title, seemingly more than usual as it represented a tangible result of the team’s resilience. The Jays long wore their six-game skid from December like a birthmark, virtually impossible to scrub away before their surge in conference play.

Now Creighton is back down to Earth. Marquette — which beat the Bluejays 73-71 — is improbable to catch. And while a wave of devastation momentarily washed over Omaha as the Golden Eagles all but secured the regular-season crown Tuesday, a Saturday meeting with Villanova delivers a quick reminder.

The Jays’ season is far from over.

“That was the message to the team,” CU coach Greg McDermott said Tuesday. “We have a lot to play for this year. Certainly want to try to take care of business the best we can in case something crazy happens with Marquette. But we’re also playing for seeding in the Big East tournament, seeding in the NCAA tournament. All those things are really important.”

While the pressure behind playing perfectly with hopes for a regular-season title are gone, securing better seeding by Selection Sunday is important. March is less than a week away. Regardless of whether CU (18-10, 12-5 Big East) beat Marquette or not, Villanova always planned to remind the Jays of the times.

Contrary to the way things seemed earlier in the year, it’s grown difficult to count the Wildcats (14-14, 8-9) out as a serious team.

Highly-touted freshman Cam Whitmore’s early absence. The foot tapping as Villanova faithful and outsiders alike wondered if senior guard Justin Moore — who tore his Achilles Heel in last year’s Elite Eight — would return. First-year coach Kyle Neptune shuffled through less-than-ideal lineups while hoping to uphold the Villanova brand.

Creighton fans got a good look at Moore earlier this month, when his shotmaking almost gave off the impression that he hadn’t endured a career-altering injury to begin with. When Villanova pushed CU to the brink.

They might’ve been busy Tuesday right as his Wildcats handed Xavier its first home loss in league play. Moore finished with 25 points, three rebounds and three assists while making 10 of 13 shots in Villanova's upset over the Musketeers.

“Justin Moore appears to be back in stride,” McDermott said. “That was a heck of a game here and it’ll be a heck of a challenge for us on Saturday.”

The Wildcats might be too far removed from a shot at an at-large bid for the NCAA tournament. But they’re just within range of doing some damage to Creighton’s reputation.

Villanova, perched at 82nd in the NET, gives the Jays a Quad-2 opportunity in Philadelphia as the regular season nears a close. For the folks on the NCAA committee watching closely, it might hold even greater weight.

This version of Villanova isn’t the one that lost four straight nonconference games. These Wildcats could make noise in a couple weeks at Madison Square Garden.

All Creighton can do is look ahead. And why not? Program eras are often defined by tournament runs, and the Jays still have a chance at a fairly memorable one.

Sweeping the revamped Wildcats is the first step for Creighton as it attempts to view the big picture.

“We dug ourselves quite a hole in this league and were able to fight our way out of it,” McDermott said. “Now we’ve just gotta try to finish it.”

