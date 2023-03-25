The moment incubated for nearly a year.

Months before the sixth-seeded Creighton Bluejays knocked on the door to the Final Four, players were vocal about the potential of what was brewing in Omaha, even when the dips of a challenging season made the vision blurry at times. A deep tournament run, a potential Final Four, a shot at a national title.

With each March win — none too uncomfortable, all with a hint of consistency — that vision has become clearer. CU is serious. On the eve of Creighton’s Elite Eight appearance, Trey Alexander is hoping he’s a game away from being right all along.

“Obviously it’s a good thing when you throw some outlandish stuff out there and people kind of look at you like, ‘That's crazy,’” Alexander said. “It feels good for us to be in this moment and hopefully be able to say ‘I told you so.’”

How does one seize a moment that’s taken so long to develop? In CU and San Diego State’s case, a rematch that’s teased itself for more than a year?

Both teams shared a flight to last year’s Maui Invitational, where they could’ve potentially met, with coaches Greg McDermott and Brian Dutcher sitting across from each other mid air. Back then they wished to just see each other in the title game in the islands.

They’ll meet for a lot more come Sunday.

The universe has continued to put these two teams in each others’ vicinity. Now they're looking for some separation.

“We’re trying to keep riding our momentum and play at the next level in Houston,” Alexander said. “That’s where we’re at right now. We know that they stand in the way of us doing that.”

The Aztecs haven’t forgotten a play. The late game meltdown that saw the Jays force overtime is etched into their memories.

It’s a palpable feeling, leaking into SDSU’s daily sessions to the point that even Seattle transfer Darrion Trammell picked up on it early.

“They learned from that,” Trammell said. “We can feel that intensity and chip on their shoulder in practice every day.”

And for every day in the year since, SDSU convinced itself that fateful day should’ve gone differently.

“They feel like they should’ve won that game,” Trammell said. “They should have advanced to the second round.”

As much as people have pointed to last year’s matchup inside the 24 hours that the rematch came to fruition, it means little.

Creighton missed sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard and welcomed Baylor Scheierman with the departure of Ryan Hawkins. San Diego State added 5-foot-10 Trammell along with forwards Jaedon Ledee and Micah Parrish.

“They have a couple more weapons,” Alexander said.

The Aztecs returned most from a good group. One with a good memory, too, with the same principles and head space.

“Some things never change,” McDermott said.

Like San Diego State’s toughness, defensive intensity and ability to knock teams out of rhythm. Just ask No. 1 overall seed Alabama, which looked like a shell of itself down the stretch against SDSU’s defense.

Creighton has seen some challenging defenses: UConn’s press back in Connecticut, Texas’ ball pressure in Austin. Even Princeton’s zone took time to iron out. Perhaps none appear as formidable as the Aztecs’ switching defense, with which Dutcher and Co. pride themselves on the ability to switch “one through five.”

It slid into every gap against the Crimson Tide Friday, making Alabama work for every outside look. Its relatively open ones were exhausting to attain. The rest were without breathing room. The Tide finished the night just 3 for 27 from deep, an unreal 11.1%.

The Jays have prided themselves on shotmaking. It’s helped them win three straight games in this year’s NCAA tournament, but it hasn’t seen a wall quite like SDSU just yet.

Every opportunity matters when matched up against Dutcher’s unforgiving defense. It plays the kind of game that leaves players regretting a decision or two after the buzzer.

"If we get a good shot, we’ve gotta take it, because who knows when we’re gonna get the next look,” sophomore Arthur Kaluma said.

How CU attacks the Aztecs’ switches and earns advantages out of certain matchups will mean everything. If it wants to avoid San Diego State’s set defense all together, banking on its own will do the trick.

“Us being able to get stops has been the thing to determine whether we win or lose,” Alexander said. “I think that’s what it’s always gonna be. … That’s kind of the thing we want to be labeled as.”

If Creighton can knock SDSU off its block, it’s looking at being labeled a lot more. A mainstay in the Big East. Unforgettable. Right all along.

“I think it takes a little more for us, we have to do a little more to really get put on the map,” center Ryan Kalkbrenner said. “I think a Final Four run, an Elite Eight run, whatever, it really does a lot for that. We’re really close to making sure people know who we are all the time.”

